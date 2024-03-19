Recipe: Spoon green olive tapenade over warm goat cheese for a divine appetizer

4. Spoon the tapenade over the goat cheese. Serve at once with toasts or crackers.

3. Place the goat cheese in the dish. Broil the cheese, watching it carefully, for 5 to 10 minutes, or until the cheese is gooey and starting to brown nicely.

2. In a food processor, combine the shallot, garlic, anchovies, and thyme. Pulse until finely chopped but not pureed. Add the olives, capers, parsley, and black pepper. Pulse again several times to chop roughly. Add the lemon juice and olive oil. Pulse once or twice just until combined.

1. Position an oven rack so it sits 6 inches below the broiler element. Turn on the broiler. Have on hand a small, ovenproof gratin dish or baking dish that will hold the whole goat cheese log.

Green olive tapenade, a chunky, briny, satisfying appetizer is matched here with warm, fresh goat cheese. Prepare the tapenade in a food processor, taking care not to over-work the mixture so it stays loose, not finely pureed. Place a large log of fresh goat cheese in a small, ovenproof gratin dish (or another baking dish) and broil the cheese until it starts to melt and brown nicely. Spoon the tapenade, including all the excess olive oil, on the cheese. Scoop up with toasts or crackers. It's divine.

Serves 6

Green olive tapenade, a chunky, briny, satisfying appetizer is matched here with warm, fresh goat cheese. Prepare the tapenade in a food processor, taking care not to over-work the mixture so it stays loose, not finely pureed. Place a large log of fresh goat cheese in a small, ovenproof gratin dish (or another baking dish) and broil the cheese until it starts to melt and brown nicely. Spoon the tapenade, including all the excess olive oil, on the cheese. Scoop up with toasts or crackers. It's divine.

1 small shallot, coarsely chopped 1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped 2 anchovy fillets 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme ½ cup pitted green olives, drained 2 tablespoons capers, drained ½ cup chopped fresh parsley Black pepper, to taste Juice of 1/2 lemon ¼ cup olive oil 1 log (about 10 ounces) fresh goat cheese Toasted bread or crackers (for serving)

1. Position an oven rack so it sits 6 inches below the broiler element. Turn on the broiler. Have on hand a small, ovenproof gratin dish or baking dish that will hold the whole goat cheese log.

2. In a food processor, combine the shallot, garlic, anchovies, and thyme. Pulse until finely chopped but not pureed. Add the olives, capers, parsley, and black pepper. Pulse again several times to chop roughly. Add the lemon juice and olive oil. Pulse once or twice just until combined.

3. Place the goat cheese in the dish. Broil the cheese, watching it carefully, for 5 to 10 minutes, or until the cheese is gooey and starting to brown nicely.