Recipe: This riff on classic Italian American piccata is made with chicken cutlets, lemons, anchovies, and capers

Serves 4

Chicken piccata, kin to the famous veal piccata, an Italian American staple, is made with thin slices of meat that are dredged in flour and sauteed until golden. A classic lemon butter sauce, made with the pan juices, capers, and parsley, is spooned on top. Once the meat is cooked and set aside, you add wine or stock to the pan to deglaze it. The liquid loosens the flavorful brown bits that are left behind from the initial saute, and the sauce is thickened with a knob of butter. For this chicken version of piccata, you can use pre-cut cutlets, but it's easy enough to make your own. Slice boneless, skinless breasts horizontally (with the knife blade parallel to the board). If the cutlets are uneven, tuck them between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound them lightly with a mallet or rolling pin. A quick saute in the skillet keeps the chicken from drying out. Once you've browned the cutlets, turn lemon slices in the hot skillet for a pretty garnish. Add shallots and anchovies to the pan for even more flavor, then the wine and chicken stock. Capers, lemon juice, parsley, and butter finish the dish and it's on the table, looking beautiful, in no time.

1½ pounds skinless, boneless chicken breast halves (2 or 3 large) or 1 1/2 pounds chicken cutlets ½ cup flour 2 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed 1 lemon, thinly sliced 2 anchovy fillets, drained and finely chopped 2 shallots, thinly sliced ½ cup white wine 1 cup chicken stock 2 tablespoons capers, drained 2 tablespoons lemon juice, or more to taste 2½ tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, cut into small pieces 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. Place 1 chicken breast half on a cutting board. Press down on the breast with one hand. With your other hand, hold a large, thin knife parallel to the cutting board and cut the breast in half. Each breast half makes 2 cutlets. Repeat with the remaining breasts. If using pre-cut chicken cutlets, skip to step 3.

2. Place a sheet of plastic wrap on a cutting board and set 1 of the cutlets on it. Cover with another sheet of plastic wrap. Use a mallet or rolling pin to lightly pound the thickest part of the cutlet, so the cutlet is an even thickness. Set the cutlet on a plate and continue with the remaining cutlets.

3. Spread the flour on a pie pan or dinner plate. Dip the cutlets in the flour on both sides; shake off the excess. Place them on a rimmed baking sheet.

4. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the 2 tablespoons oil. Cook the cutlets in batches, adding 2 to 3 at a time. Brown for about 3 minutes on a side, or until golden; a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the cutlet should register 165 degrees. Transfer to a serving platter and cover with foil; keep warm. Cook the remaining cutlets in the same way.

5. Add the lemon slices to the skillet with a little more oil if the pan seems dry. Cook them for about 30 seconds on a side, or until lightly browned. Transfer to the platter of chicken.

6. Add the anchovies and shallots to the pan. With a silicone spatula, cook and stir over medium heat for about 1 minute, or until they start to soften.

7. Pour in the wine and stir constantly with the spatula. Let the wine bubble for about 30 seconds. Add the chicken stock, capers, and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat. Whisk the butter into the sauce until it melts and the sauce thickens slightly.