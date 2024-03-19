Inside this chocolate shop, lots of sweet surprises

As you stroll along Mass. Ave. in North Cambridge, a storefront draws you in, its window adorned with painted snowflakes. Inside at Spindler Confections, the scent of chocolate drifts through the air. Jeremy Spindler, the proprietor and chocolatier, is filling molds with dark, milk, and white chocolate, crafting his delicious bonbons. The shelves are laden with an array of chocolate delights — bunnies, fruit dipped in rich chocolate, bark, buttercups, caramels, candies, and much more. At the moment, it’s the only place you want to be. Spindler’s journey into the chocolate business began modestly, crafting his wares at his Somerville home and selling to friends and at farmers’ markets. Nearly eight years ago, he opened the cozy shop, which also houses what he’s dubbed the Museum of Chocolate & Confectionary. Here, visitors can peruse a treasure trove of Boston’s candy history, including vintage tins, bottles, molds, tools, wrappers, and advertisements. After all, the area was once home to more than 140 confectioneries, he says. And how did he find such a collection? You learn that Spindler has scoured various sources, from eBay to Brimfield antique markets. He’s even received contributions from a former executive at New England Confectionary Company and customers who unearthed treasures in their grandmothers’ attics. But nowadays there’s even more to explore in this eclectic little emporium. Spindler has recently introduced a section devoted to specialty foods. “Chocolate is our thing, but now we have other things,” he says. “And some are hard to find and unique.” Perusing the shelves reveals delights like yuzu marmalade, matcha milk jam, blood orange olive oil, green negrinha olives from ancient Portuguese trees, and marinated in garlic, cherry blossom shoyu sauce, and a slew of other interesting items that catch your attention. “People come in and leave a little happier,” says Spindler. “And that’s really nice.” 2257 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617-714-4871, spindlerconfections.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND