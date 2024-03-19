What do restaurant customers really want? One of the area’s best-known chefs is trying to find out.

“Maybe I’m tired. Maybe I’m exasperated from trying a million things to reach today’s diners. … As a restaurant owner, sometimes we spin our wheels trying to find ways to be the best version of ourselves only to find that it’s not what people want. So what are your gripes? What can we do better?” asked Gilson, who operates Cambridge Street Hospitality, which includes restaurants such as Cafe Beatrice , Geppetto , and Puritan & Company .

Will Gilson is turning the tables on customers. Gilson took the bold step of posting on Instagram — not to share a filtered photo of a special or to promote a pop-up — but to ask followers how restaurateurs can improve. In the process, he captured what appeared to be a collective sense of post-pandemic fatigue and frustration from both professionals and customers.

Advertisement

“The world has changed so much … Folks that used to be in offices are often home. People used to dine out later in the evening. Food and labor used to cost us less. We used to be able to open a restaurant with great food and service and could count on the seats being full without a need for ‘viral’ menu items and a team of people doing our social media content,” he continued.

“I feel you. We’re spending equal amounts of time talking about how to up our social game as we are food. Not how I want to spend our time,” wrote chef and TV personality Tiffani Faison.

Civilians also responded in droves, sharing preferences and peeves. The picture that emerged is of a budget-conscious dining public, put off by rising prices and prickly staff, who want to stick with what they know.

“The most common issue I’ve seen across the board is a lack of experienced front-of-house staff and non-present leadership. It can make or break a dining experience,” said one commenter.

Advertisement

“Now the first thing I’m asked: ‘Do you have a reservation?’ Hosts/hostesses make you feel so unwelcome. They throw you to a table without eye contact or any conversation,” complained someone else.

“I don’t think you are the problem. Rents and mortgages are ridiculous. Most people these days are trying to save money by eating fast casual or cooking at home. Dining out only on special occasions,” said another.

“Cost of living and cost of food is going to kill midrange restaurant culture,” another cost-conscious commenter agreed.

Also among the grab-bag of gripes: high drink prices, confusion over built-in service fees, lack of complimentary bread service, a dearth of affordable city parking, and a blossoming work-from-home culture where it’s just simpler to order takeout in sweats, especially midweek.

As one commenter put it: “When you don’t have to get dressed to go to work, why get dressed to go eat?”

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/restaurant-customer-wants">View Survey</a>





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.