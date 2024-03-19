Body recovered from the Charles River near the Massachusetts Avenue bridge, police say

The state’s Marine Unit and Dive Team responded to a 911 call around 8:20 a.m. and recovered the body east of the bridge in about 25 minutes, according to Trooper Brandon Doherty, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.

State police removed a body from the Charles River Tuesday morning near the Massachusetts Avenue bridge, officials said.

Police are investigating the incident, according to Doherty. Authorities would not release any information on the gender or age of the person.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.