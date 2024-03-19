A chilly Tuesday is on tap as we look ahead to possible rain, snow showers Wednesday night

This year with the lack of cold this winter and the above-average temperatures, this month spring things are ahead of schedule . Our weather is going to cool off this week in the Boston area and it’s not out of the question that between now and the weekend you actually see some snowflakes as well — more on that in the coming days.

It’s hard to believe with all the spring flowers emerging so early that April is still over 10 days away. The spring equinox , of course, is at the end of today, coming on March 19 at 11:06 p.m. No matter where you are today, everyone has roughly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

Advertisement

The European model forecast shows colder air arriving later this week and lasting into the weekend. WeatherBELL

Yesterday I took a walk on Lookout Farm in South Natick to check out the peach trees. The blossoms are still nice and tight and at this stage can handle temperatures down as low as 20 degrees without any damage. I’m cautiously optimistic that, for now, things are OK. Once those blossoms start to open, temperatures need to stay above 25 degrees. Then once the flowers start to drop and we begin to see small fruit, temperatures can’t really go much under freezing without damage. Farming is dependent on Mother Nature. Just one cold night can kill an entire crop for the year.

Peach blossoms remain tight on Lookout Farm in South Natick. Dave Epstein

Sunshine will be evident all of Tuesday, but it’s going to be chillier than it was on Monday when readings got into the lower 50s. I expect most towns to stay right around 45 degrees during the afternoon and with a little bit of a westerly wind, there will be a chill in the air typical of this time of the year.

A colder air mass arrives this week with some rain and snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Tropical Tidbits

On Wednesday, low pressure to our west will head up into Canada. This will spin a cold front through the region with a few rain and snow showers Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Behind the system it turns very blustery and much chillier, with readings staying near 40 all of Thursday, although it will feel like it’s in the 20s. In addition to the gusty wind, the air will be very dry with dew points in the single digits by the end of the day.

The forecast high temperatures for Wednesday. The Boston Globe

Winds will be gusty Thursday at times with over 35 mile per hour gusts. NOAA

With clear skies Thursday night, it’s a good opportunity to check out one of the brighter stars in the sky. Regulus will be near the moon as we enter spring and although this isn’t a planet, it’s very easy to see.

Regulus will be visible when skies are clear this week near the moon. EarthSky.org

Friday continues with chilly temperatures only in the lower 40s before another system approaches for Saturday. It’s still early in the game as to what will happen with Saturday’s weather system, but it could bring more significant rain and perhaps mountain snow to New England. Behind that system it remains chilly, but I do see a milder pattern developing for the final week of the month.