Driving school instructor to plead guilty to bribery scheme involving RMV examiner

Ngan K. Dinh, 48, of Dorchester, has agreed to forfeit $5,450 he received as part of the scheme and will plead guilty in US District Court in Boston to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, according to a plea agreement filed in court in January along with the charges.

A driving school instructor is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to a federal conspiracy charge for scheming with an employee at the Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Brockton to take bribes from people who received driver’s licenses without passing a road test, according to court filings.

Prosecutors allege that Dinh accepted the cash payments between August 2020 and April 2021 from or on behalf of people with learner’s permits who were required to pass a road test before getting a Class D license, needed to drive a car.

Dinh paid a portion of the bribes to an RMV examiner who was supposed to administer the driving tests, but scored the drivers as if they had passed even though they didn’t, prosecutors allege.

“Some permittees merely drove around the Brockton RMV parking lot,” prosecutors wrote in charging documents filed in court. “Others did not show up for their road tests at all.”

Documents filed in Dinh’s case don’t identify the RMV examiner, but state officials announced two years ago that the agency fired four employees after determining 2,100 drivers received licenses at the Brockton Customer Service Center without taking road tests.

At the time, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said a supervisor noticed suspicious activity in 2020 related to the issuance of licenses at the Brockton center. The RMV reported the matter to law enforcement and later determined that starting in April 2018, about 2,100 customers received passing scores by two road test examiners at the Brockton location without actually taking the test. Two test examiners and two service center workers at the location were fired, according to the department. The fired employees weren’t named at that time.

Last August, two people were sentenced to prison for their roles in bribery schemes linked to the RMV.

The former manager of the RMV center in Brockton, Mia Cox-Johnson, was sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty to extortion conspiracy and extortion. She admitted that between December 2018 and October 2019, she took cash payments in exchange for awarding passing scores on written tests for people who were seeking both passenger and commercial driver’s licenses, according to court filings.

In the other case, Estevao Semedo, who owned a Brockton driving school, was accused of taking money from people seeking licenses, then splitting the bribes with an RMV examiner who gave them a passing score on their road test even if they failed or didn’t take it, according to prosecutors. Semedo admitted he accepted bribes, mostly from Cape Verdean immigrants, more than 70 times between 2019 and 2021 and paid $17,000 to the RMV examiner, who was not identified in court filings. Semedo was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud.

The charge against Dinh came on the heels of a sweeping federal indictment charging four current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers, and two other men, with scheming to grant commercial driver’s licenses to more than two dozen people who didn’t pass the required tests, in exchange for gifts. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her @shelleymurph.