Cambridge elementary school parents criticize superintendent over principal hiring

The committee opened the meeting by voting to postpone the evaluation to April 2 but still allowed parents to speak on the subject. The committee did not discuss the motion before voting. Mayor E. Denise Simmons, who chairs the committee and made the motion, said she and two other members only joined the committee in January and wanted more time to evaluate the superintendent.

Parents upset about the choice of a principal for a Cambridge elementary school criticized Superintendent Victoria Greer at a School Committee Tuesday where the board was due to conduct Greer’s mid-year evaluation.

Dozens of parents still spoke against Greer, overwhelmingly from the Graham and Parks School, an alternative elementary school. Speakers were asked not to discuss specific district employees other than the superintendent, but the parents wore G&P stickers and made clear their issue was with Greer’s pick for their school’s principal, who is currently under investigation.

Greer joined Cambridge as interim superintendent in July 2021 and was named permanent superintendent in 2022. In her first evaluation, in 2022, the School Committee found her “proficient,” but her tenure since has been turbulent. In her July 2023 annual evaluation, the committee rated Greer as “needs improvement,” faulting her for inadequate communication, overreliance on top-down decisions, and problems with principal hiring.

Principal hiring was the overwhelming focus of complaints , with parents from Graham and Parks complaining that the district had hired Kathleen M. Smith in 2022 following a hiring process in which she was the only applicant. Last month, the district launched a review by an outside law firm into Smith’s leadership style, after parents said she had created a toxic work environment at the school.

A district spokesperson said that the review is ongoing and the district does not comment on personnel matters. But the parents called for Greer to remove the principal and for the School Committee to consider Smith’s hiring in its evaluation of the superintendent.

“In my view, Dr. Greer made a mistake in her hiring of our principal, and I would like the committee to consider how she deals with that mistake,” said parent Andrea Eichman. “Does she take it as an opportunity to grow? ... Or does she stand by and double down and allow the situation to continue and metastasize.”

The parents have obtained records indicating that Smith, in her prior post as principal of Underwood Elementary School in Newton, had faced allegations from the teacher’s union there that she harassed and intimidated staffers and retaliated against those who disagreed with her. Speakers at Tuesday’s meeting criticized a hiring process that either did not uncover those allegations or did not care about them.

Christopher Cullen, a parent at the Haggerty School, also criticized Greer, pointing to a recent school climate survey indicating significant discontent. The meeting came days after the release of the results of those surveys of parents, staff, and students, as first reported by Cambridge Day.

“School Committee, I ask you all to go on the record,” Cullen said. “This is the job we’ve entrusted you with, holding district leadership accountable.”

The administration came under fire last summer over the elimination of advanced math classes in middle school; after months of controversy, district leaders unveiled a plan to teach Algebra 1 to all eighth-grade students by 2025.

But the district has also marked significant achievements under Greer’s watch, including becoming one of the few Massachusetts districts to fully recovery from the pandemic on the state MCAS exams taken last spring.

Tara Edelschick, spoke up for Greer and argued she has repeatedly pushed to do the right thing for students even against the advocacy of teachers and parents.

“I hope the school committee will keep academic outcomes at the front of their evaluation and will support Dr. Greer as she continues to shoulder the burden of making sure our policies are aligned with our values,” Edelschick said.

Dan Monahan, president of the Cambridge teachers union, criticized the public format of superintendent evaluations.

“I’m deeply concerned about the impact of doing a 360 review in public as we are tonight,” Monahan said. “I wish there were a more humane way to go about providing input and feedback,”

Greer’s contract runs through the 2024-2025 school year; the committee must decide whether to extend it for an additional year by the end of June. But the committee can fire the superintendent early, either for “good cause” or with up to six months of severance pay.

If the School Committee does what parents have asked, Greer, who is Black, would be just the latest in a series of Massachusetts superintendents of color to be pushed out in recent years, including in Wayland and Everett. That list includes Greer herself, who was ousted from Sharon Public Schools in 2020 after three years as superintendent. The board ultimately agreed to pay her $750,000 to settle a racial discrimination complaint she filed with the state after the members voted not to renew her contract.

Greer previously worked in Cambridge for four years as an assistant superintendent.

Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.