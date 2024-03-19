Child advocate says response to serious problems at St. Mary’s Home for Children ‘is wholly inadequate’

The state investigation, which became public in early January , found numerous violations at St. Mary’s, including understaffing, assaults, drug use, and even bikers invited to watch over the facility.

A March 4 response to the state child advocate’s investigation at St. Mary’s Home for Children is “wholly inadequate,” lacks accountability, and offered “minimal solutions for substantial, impactful change,” Katelyn Medeiros, the state’s acting child advocate, said Friday.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The new leadership of the state’s only psychiatric residential treatment facility for children hasn’t made any substantive changes, or offered real solutions, three months after an investigation revealed widespread neglect, abuse and mismanagement at the nonprofit agency.

St. Mary’s has been contracted with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families to provide psychiatric residential treatment services since 2019. That arrangement halted last year, after separate investigations by the child advocate’s office and DCYF.

Even though the state stopped sending more children to St. Mary’s, there are still about 15 youths in its care. There is also a plan to spend $11 million in federal pandemic funds to expand the number of psychiatric beds.

Charles Montorio-Archer, hired as St. Mary’s interim CEO in early January, didn’t respond with a comprehensive plan to correct the issues her team found during the eight-month investigation, Mederois wrote in a March 14 letter to him.

Instead, “the response minimizes the profound concerns raised and deflects attention away from those who this should truly be about, the children,” Mederois wrote in the letter, which was also copied to the governor, legislative leaders, the Family Court chief judge, DCYF, and others.

Montorio-Archer’s response was largely a reiteration of current policies, which her investigators noted weren’t being followed, and an overall lack of substance, Medeiros told the Globe on Friday. Montorio-Archer has retained or promoted the same administrators.

St. Mary’s “is not where it needs to be,” Medeiros said. “I haven’t been provided evidence to indicate really substantial change.”

Acting Rhode Island state child advocate Katelyn Medeiros. Amanda Milkovits

Medeiros said her main focus is on the approximately 15 children who are there now.

“What I was hoping we were going to receive was a comprehensive action plan, so we could provide a true assessment plan,” Medeiros told the Globe. “I can’t even begin to think about [St. Mary’s] taking on more.”

Montorio-Archer reacted with a letter to Medeiros late Friday afternoon, which said the child advocate’s criticisms “reflected a desire for retribution.” He defended his response, writing that “it may be easy for an outsider to simply dismiss this efforts as ‘inadequate,’” and chided the child advocate for continuing to dwell on the past.

“We sincerely hope that the OCA [office of the child advocate] will join St. Mary’s and its many partners in their ongoing collegial and collaborative discussions focused on the future, rather than what appears to be a punitive endeavor premised upon continually reopening the wounds of the past,” Montorio-Archer wrote in a letter copied to the governor, the Rhode Island General Assembly, the state Health Department, North Providence town officials, and others.

Questions about expansion remain

The child advocate’s office isn’t the only agency asking St. Mary’s to come up with a comprehensive plan.

Disability Rights Rhode Island started investigating St. Mary’s in January after getting a complaint, and legal director Kristine Sullivan said the agency found the same problems, and so far, little change.

“Our involvement with St. Mary’s won’t end any time soon… particularly if the state continues with its plans to expand St. Mary’s,” Sullivan said. “There are concerns out there now, and we would hope the state would address them before expanding.”

The state Department of Health, Center for Health Facilities Regulation, also investigated in January and found deficiencies that threaten St. Mary’s federal certification as a psychiatric residential treatment facility.

DCYF has been trying for nearly a year to get St. Mary’s to address numerous issues. DCYF and the child advocate’s office had simultaneously launched investigations into St. Mary’s in May 2023 after a teenager nearly died of an overdose in a bathroom. DCYF finally stopped placing children there in late November, after a boy running away from St. Mary’s was hit by a Jeep.

“The DCYF team is communicating with St. Mary’s as they work to complete the required tasks,” DCYF spokesperson Damaris Teixeira said in a statement. She said the department will reconsider the hold on new patients once St. Mary’s meets its goals.

St. Mary’s accreditation with the Council on Accreditation, an independent, nonprofit international accreditor of community-based social service and behavioral health organizations, was put on probation in February.

The nonprofit, which was founded in 1877 as an orphanage within the Episcopal diocese, offers residential services at its campus in North Providence, along with outpatient services for children, adults, and families impacted by sexual abuse and exploitation, and a residential and day school for children with various learning, emotional, and behavioral challenges. DCYF has spent more than $29 million since 2019 in its contract with St. Mary’s to provide psychiatric residential treatment services to children in state care.

Rhode Island doesn’t have enough beds for children needing a psychiatric residential facility — most are sent out of state — so the state opted to spend $11 million to expand St. Mary’s psychiatric beds from 14 to 26, and increase the total capacity to 51 children.. The project is supposed to break ground later this month and open by spring 2025.

But after the child advocate’s investigation, legislators began raising concerns, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Louis DiPalma said two weeks ago that he would recommend halting spending until St. Mary’s fixes its issues.

Interim CEO defends response

Montorio-Archer sent his March 4 response to the child advocate’s investigation to the governor’s office, legislators and town officials, DCYF, Disability Rights, and others. Last week, he met with DiPalma, Senate President Dominic Ruggerio, Deputy Senate Majority Leader Senator Valarie Lawson, to discuss progress at St. Mary’s and the expansion.

Montorio-Archer refused to give the response to a Globe reporter, so the Globe filed a public records request with the governor’s office. St. Mary’s quietly posted its response on its website on Wednesday.

“Every recommendation from the OCA and DCYF has been acted upon; we have improved training practices for staff, engaged with new partners to provide a holistic approach to care, and implemented new security measures throughout campus,” Montorio-Archer said through a spokesperson on Wednesday.

St. Mary's interim CEO Charles Montorio-Archer. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The actual response is 27 pages long, part of a 164-page package that includes various policies, training forms, blank logs, copies of letters that Montorio-Archer sent to other stakeholders, and job descriptions for the medical and clinical directors.

The response also includes St. Mary’s recommendations, such as personnel cost-of-living adjustments to better attract and retain staff, an improved screening process for all potential residents, and considering whether St. Mary’s should be a locked or semi-locked facility for youths. (A Globe investigation found that the North Providence police responded to hundreds of calls of children as young as 8 running away from St. Mary’s over the last two years.)

St. Mary’s response also pushes back against what Montorio-Archer referred to as “deliberate mischaracterizations” of some of the most shocking elements in the child advocate’s investigation.

The child advocate’s report had quoted then-executive director Carlene Casciano-McCann saying she wouldn’t let her dog come to St. Mary’s. Casciano-McCann and residential program manager Michael Burgess denied that she made that comment, according to Montorio-Archer’s response.

St. Mary’s defended its use of Bikers Against Child Abuse, a motorcycle organization, to deter sex traffickers from the campus. Melissa Santoro, director of outpatient services, said in St. Mary’s response that BACA did its own background checks and that the bikers were never alone with youth or given confidential information. “Many of our youth, staff, and neighbors were grateful for their calm, physical presence,” Santoro said in the St. Mary’s response.

However, neighbors told the Globe they were concerned about “biker gangs,” the North Providence police chief told the Globe he advised St. Mary’s against having the bikers, and families told the child advocate that St. Mary’s allowed the bikers to help search for runaway children and allowed them in the units. Casciano-McCann also saw a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang, the Red Devils, keeping watch at the home, according to an email obtained by the child advocate.

As for the incident that launched the investigations, St. Mary’s response said the toxicology report provided to DCYF didn’t show the teenager had overdosed.

The teen was found alone and unconscious in a bathroom at St. Mary’s and received two doses of Narcan, according to the child advocate’s office. Their investigation found the teen had admitted taking illicit substances, and that it was medically determined the teen did “ingest some type of illicit substance.”

Medeiros, the acting child advocate, said she stood by her office’s investigation, and said it was comprehensive and thorough, based on months of interviews with staff, children, families, documentation, video, and perspectives of other investigative bodies.

The response by St. Mary’s, she said, “is just a lack of accountability.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.