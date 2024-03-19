Third teen charged in Fall River shooting, as family and friends remember teen killed

“He was such a good, funny kid, he just liked to make his TikToks, and dance,” said Lavoie, who is also good friends with Mills-Good’s older brother, Malik Good. “He was supposed to be graduating, but unfortunately his life got cut short.”

“It broke a lot of us up, happening in broad daylight on the way to school,” said Jeremy “Jae” Lavoie, a Fall River native and New York fashion stylist who mentors youth, including Mills-Good.

Known to family and friends as “CJ,” Colus Jamal Mills-Good, 18, was late for class when he was gunned down while walking to school in Fall River last Thursday. The brazen, ambush-style shooting by four men in a black Acura sedan has left his family and friends, and the South Coast community reeling.

Advertisement

Two teens pleaded not guilty to accessory charges in the shooting on Monday.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said Tuesday that a third Fall River teenager had been arrested in connection with the murder. Jaydon Ortiz, 19, is due to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact in Fall River District Court.

Mills-Good, who attended the city’s Resiliency Preparatory Academy, was shot “at point-blank range” Thursday around 11:40 a.m. about three blocks from the school, according to the district attorney’s office. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he underwent emergency surgery and died.

The alleged shooters remain at large. Officials have not revealed a motive and court documents in the case have been impounded.

His shocking death has cut short a promising future for the Mills-Good, friends and family said.

Those closest to Mills-Good said the outgoing and joyful senior hadn’t yet zeroed in on what he wanted to do after high school. He found the most joy playing his keyboard and creating beats, dancing in front of a camera creating four to five TikTok videos a day, and stealing balls and dribbling down a basketball court, they said.

Advertisement

“He didn’t have a set direction, he just had a lot of different ideas,” Mills-Good’s mother, Seretha Good, said by telephone Tuesday night. “He liked to stay busy and basketball was one of his favorites.”

Her son was excited about his tryout about a week ago with a basketball team with a free league that a friend’s husband coaches, Good said.

Colus Jamal "CJ" Mills-Good, 18, was gunned down while walking to school at Fall River Resiliency Preparatory Academy. He loved to play basketball and to goof around "Everything made him laugh," said his mother, Seretha Good. Good Family

When Mills-Good wasn’t dribbling, he was dancing, and always laughing, his mother said.

“Every time I turned around, he was bouncing around,” said Good, 43. “And everything made him laugh. He was a silly kid, and I love him so much.”

Kyle Souza, a physical education teacher and basketball coach at the academy, first connected with Mills-Good nearly five years ago when he coached him in eighth grade.

“He was a quick learner, he hustled all the time,” Souza said. “He didn’t care what team he was on, he didn’t care what the score was, he just wanted to play ball.”

Over their years, their bond grew.

“Me and Colus had a really tight relationship,” Souza said. “I knew him on a different level than most people. He came and saw me at least once a day, and we talked. He was maturing and wanted to be something. I saw a lot of growth.”

Mills-Good liked to discuss personal growth, changing mind set, and opening up opportunities, Souza said.

Advertisement

“I really think he was going to work hard and make something of himself,” Souza said. “Everything makes me sad when I think about it.”

In Fall River District Court on Monday Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, and Giovanni M. Nunes, 18, pleaded not guilty to accessory charges in the shooting.

Prosecutors told the judge that the driver of the Acura fired a 40-caliber gun four times, and one of three men who ran from the car toward Mills-Good fired a 45-caliber firearm five times.

Whether Mills-Good might have known his attackers remains unknown.

“We don’t know nothing about that yet,” Lavoie said. “We just kind of block all that out, and we’re just taking it as it comes.”

The family is shocked and stunned by the tragedy, he said.

“When situations like this happen, it looks like a lot of things,” Lavoie said. “It could look like gangs, it could look like drugs, but at the end of the day, it is kids killing kids, and we need to do better as a community.”

“We need to protect our kids,” Lavoie said. “Hopefully there’s a message behind this, and kids learn that we have to put these guns down.”

Seretha Good said her mind is focused on making arrangements to put her son to rest.

“At the end of the day, what goes around comes around,” Good said. “Right now, my focus is making sure my son goes home the right way ... as peaceful as possible.”

Advertisement

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.