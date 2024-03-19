Spring equinox 2024: Here’s what it means

The tell-tale signs of spring appear to have arrived early this year , but the spring equinox officially arrives at 11:06 p.m., Tuesday for the Northern Hemisphere, marking the beginning of astronomical spring.

Tulips are budding, green grass is sprouting, there’s an abundance of bunnies, and New Englanders are throwing off layers faster than you can say “spring break.”

The spring equinox -- also known as the vernal equinox -- occurs when the sun passes directly over the equator going from south to north, bringing nearly equal amounts of day and night to both hemispheres. On the equinox, neither hemisphere is tilted more toward or away from the sun, according to NOAA. The same occurs during the autumnal equinox in September.

It also means everyone will be able to enjoy longer periods of daylight in the next weeks and months. Days will get longer until June 26 when the sun falls below the horizon at 8:25 p.m.

In comparison, solstices are when the Earth is tilted in a way where one part of the planet is hit directly with sunlight.

Astronomical spring is different from meteorological spring. Climatologists group the seasons into three-month periods based on the annual temperature cycle and the calendar, according to NOAA, marking meteorological spring from March 1 to May 31 each year.

Meteorological patterns and forecasting led to the creation of the seasons according to different dates, NOAA said.

“The length of the meteorological seasons is also more consistent, ranging from 90 days for winter of a non-leap year to 92 days for spring and summer,” NOAA said. “By following the civil calendar and having less variation in season length and start, it becomes much easier to calculate seasonal statistics from the monthly statistics, both of which are very useful for agriculture, commerce, and a variety of other purposes.”

Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun, whereas meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. The Earth’s annual trip around the sun forms the basis for the astronomical calendar in which seasons are defined by two solstices and two equinoxes. NOAA

‘Renewal of nature’

The spring equinox is also a day of renewal for more than 300 million people around the world who celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year that dates back more than 3,000 years, according to the United Nations.

Nowruz, meaning “new day” and marking a “renewal of nature,” is recognized on the equinox in the Balkans, Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, and other regions. The ancestral festivity promotes the values of peace and solidarity between generations and within families, and reconciliation and neighborliness, according to the UN.

Equinox ‘weatherlore’

According to folklore, you can balance an egg upright on the spring equinox and many attempt it year after year.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac said a 1945 story in LIFE magazine is cited for creating the egg folklore.

“The origins of this myth are attributed to stories that the ancient Chinese would create displays of eggs standing on end during the first day of spring,” John Millis, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at Anderson University in South Carolina, told Almanac.com. “The ancient Chinese celebrated the first day of spring about six weeks earlier than the equinox — not just on the equinox itself.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.