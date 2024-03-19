Former Concord police officer indicted on four counts of assault

All of the alleged assaults happened in the Concord area, according to the indictments.

Richard Cobb allegedly assaulted two different people on March 26 and assaulted a third person on April 1. The indictments only identify the individuals as “B.H.” who was assaulted against a vehicle and on a sidewalk, “Ma. S.,” and “Mi. S.”

A former Concord police officer has been indicted by the Merrimack County Grand Jury on four counts of assault while he was on duty in March and April 2023.

Joe M. Fincham II, the assistant attorney general who is prosecuting the case, said the assaults were captured on video. “They were in the course of former Officer Cobb’s employment as a Concord police officer and his interactions with civilians in the public,” he said.

In April, the Concord Police Department asked Fincham’s office to review two incidents involving Officer Cobb, according to Fincham.

“If there’s reasonable suspicion of criminal conduct, they report it to us instead of doing any internal investigation on their own,” he said.

After he and an investigator reviewed the materials from Concord Police Department, they began a criminal investigation that led to the indictments, according to Fincham.

“This is all a shock and I’m working thru it,” Cobb said in a text message. “I would like to make public announcements but will be consulting my lawyer first.”

According to his LinkedIn, Cobb started working with the Concord Police Department in April 2017. The page also lists part-time employment with the US Army Reserves and previous employment in the US Army. The indictment lists an address in Prescott Valley, Ariz., for Cobb, where he is currently living, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice.

The Concord Police Department confirmed that Cobb was hired in April 2017, and that he was placed on administrative leave with pay on May 1, 2023. He began administrative leave without pay on May 7, 2023, according to the department.

Each count of simple assault by an on-duty police officer is punishable by a sentence of two to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine. An arraignment and bail hearing has been scheduled for April 5 at 8:30 in this case.

