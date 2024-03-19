Police investigating string of hateful vandalism incidents in Newton

The first incident occurred on Feb. 22, when a “We Stand with Israel” sign was stolen from the front porch of a home on Columbus Street. A week later, a sign outside of a home on Beacon Street was defaced with red paint. On March 6, the same sign was vandalized, this time with a sticker that read, “Bombing Kids is Not Self-Defense.” On March 7, two more “We Stand with Israel” signs were defaced with stickers bearing that same slogan, police w rote on Facebook.

Police in Newton are investigating a series of incidents in which “We Stand with Israel” signs were vandalized or stolen.

Advertisement

Police said they are also investigating an incident on Hillside Road on March 12 but did not provide details.

The latest instance of hateful vandalism was reported on March 17, when more than 100 posters of men, women, and children taken hostage by Hamas were vandalized.

The posters, which were displayed in front of a Newton couple’s home off Homer Street, were defaced with black spray paint and some were torn to shreds. The vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime, police said.

Police said they are also adding extra patrols and asking residents to “remain vigilant.”

“If you ‘see something, say something’ and report it immediately to Newton Police,” police said.

Police Chief John Carmichael urged anyone with information about the incidents to call the police department’s tip line at 617-796-2121.

“Bias, hatred and targeting those for their personal beliefs can not and will not be tolerated by the Newton Police Department,” Carmichael wrote on Facebook.

One of the posters that was destroyed over the weekend in Newton. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.