Two-alarm fire at Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center spreads to MRI suite, officials say

Crews responded around 10 a.m. to 150 Huntington Ave., the location of the Jamaica Plain Veterans Affairs Medical Center , where an “outside fire” began to spread to the MRI suite in the back of the building, the Boston Fire Department said in an X, formerly Twitter, post Tuesday.

A two-alarm fire started outside of the Veterans Affairs medical center in Jamaica Plain Tuesday morning and spread to an MRI suite, officials said.

The fire caused “minimal damage” to the medical center, according to Winfield Danielson, a public affairs officer. The medical center was evacuated for about an hour, and was cleared except for the MRI suite, Danielson said.

No injuries were reported, officials said. Most appointments remained on schedule, according to Danielson, and the building has a research MRI machine and another MRI suite at the West Roxbury Veterans Affairs Medical Center location to accommodate for scheduled appointments.

“Safety for patients and staff is always our top priority, followed by continuing to provide patient care, and we are rescheduling appointments as needed,” Danielson wrote in a press release Tuesday. “MRI appointments are being rescheduled.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Danielson and Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesperson for the fire department.

Danielson said a contractor was “doing some welding work” outside the medical center when the fire began.

