Mass. nonprofits receive $1 million or $2 million in grant funding from billionaire McKenzie Scott’s foundation

Over one dozen nonprofits in Massachusetts are among hundreds nationwide to receive grant funding from billionaire philanthropist and author McKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving foundation.

The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos last March issued an Open Call for small, community nonprofits to apply for grants funded by her divorce settlement. The first round of $640 million in grants was made to 361 organizations across the country, including 18 in Massachusetts, according to Yield Giving’s website.

All 18 recipient organizations are based out of towns and cities across the state and work to reduce local economic, educational, and health disparities, according to Yield Giving’s website.