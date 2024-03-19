‘Hurtful’: Some see racism in debates about migrants and shelters

One man complained Dedham could soon resemble Mass. and Cass, the epicenter of Boston’s opioid and homelessness crises. Some spoke out against “handouts.” When another man proposed making shelter residents work in exchange for housing. Griffith interjected that he was describing slavery .

Beth Griffith wore a cap with the word “Love” written on it when she spoke in favor of allowing a catering service in Dedham to provide more meals for migrants during a Zoning Board meeting last month. But the meeting was full of rancor: People yelled and argued about migrants coming to their town. The chairperson repeatedly hammered his gavel to call for order.

“I was just so traumatized by this meeting,” said Griffith, a 42-year-old Dedham resident whose father is from Barbados. “The level of hate and vitriol that was displayed — it just really, really, really hurt me to my core.”

What happened in Dedham’s public meeting wasn’t an outlier. Across the state, a growing chorus of people are rising up against a wave of migrants arriving in their towns, complaining about the staggering costs of caring for them and warning about crime and too much change. To some, the backlash seems racist and ignores the economic contributions migrants can bring to a state grappling with a shrinking birthrate and an exodus of young people fleeing to cheaper locales.

In recordings of public meetings, people directed outrage and insults at migrants.

A woman told the Yarmouth Select Board in September that migrants weakened the country. “This is part of the fundamental transformation of the country into a Third World hellhole,” she said.

At a Bourne Select Board meeting the same month, a woman claimed some migrant children were a threat.

“They’re not brought up like our children. You might want to think that they’re all wonderful. But I’ll tell you, 11-year-olds, 12-year-olds . . . they will kill their parents,” the woman said.

Many immigration critics have also spoken out against the state’s push for more housing in communities dominated by single-family homes, advocates said.

In Rockport, during a February meeting held by the Cape Ann Political Action Committee to discuss a state law allowing for more housing development, a man declared: “It’s supposedly affordability. It’s not. It’s housing for illegal immigrants,” he said.

Audience members in support of an emergency shelter at Eastern Nazarene College for 55 families mostly from Haiti held up hearts during a public meeting at Central Middle School last September. Matthew J Lee/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

To local advocates for immigrants like Jeffrey D. Thielman, president of the International Institute of New England, racism appears to be driving much of the growing opposition to migrants across the state. The organization helps immigrants resettling in the region, providing assistance with finding work, education, and obtaining citizenship.

“I hate to admit it, it pains me to say it, I do think there’s an element of racism,” Thielman said. “And I think that racism gets whipped up with [all] that’s happening in this presidential election around the issue of immigration.”

Rabbi Margie Klein Ronkin, executive director of the Essex County Community Organization, said: “At city council meetings or town meetings, people are getting up and saying, ‘We don’t want those people to move to our town.’”

The organization works on social justice issues including affordable housing development on the North Shore and statewide.

“They’re not saying who those people are, but it’s obvious,” Klein Ronkin said. “And they also are saying, ‘We don’t want to change the character of our town.’ ”

To be sure, there are legitimate questions about the sustainability and safety of the state’s emergency shelter system, which is expected to spend about $1 billion this fiscal year to shelter roughly 7,500 families.

And after a 26-year-old man was accused last week of raping a 15-year-old girl inside a Rockland hotel being used as a shelter, some shelter critics pointed to the alleged violence as a sign the system needs to be more heavily regulated.

The alleged rape ”exemplifies our state’s struggle to effectively manage the migrant crisis, and the influx of additional migrants may exacerbate the likelihood of such distressing occurrences,” state GOP chairwoman Amy Carnevale said in a statement.

Massachusetts is the only state with a “right to shelter” law that requires officials to offer homeless families and pregnant women temporary housing.

Critics of the shelter system, like Boston city Councilor Erin Murphy, argue the state hasn’t sufficiently communicated its plans with city officials, pointing to the fact that neighbors of the shelters in Fort Point and Roxbury were given little say before those facilities opened.

In the wake of the alleged rape at the Rockland shelter, Murphy said officials need to make sure “of who the families are and that all families have been vetted.” (Governor Maura Healey said the suspect had undergone a state background check.)

We need “to continue to make sure that we’re never taking any services or resources away from our residents,” Murphy said. “At the same time, we are supporting these families who are here, and need to be here.”

Some experts on politics blame the current political climate, noting that former president Donald Trump, who declared that migrants crossing the southern US border are “poisoning the blood” of America, has emboldened some Americans to more openly share divisive opinions.

“It’s almost like, ‘If it’s OK for him to talk like that, then it’s OK for me,’ " said Patricia Illingworth, a professor of philosophy and business at Northeastern University who specializes in human rights issues.

Thuy Leung, a child refugee and US citizen, business owner, and Quincy resident, retold her story as a refugee during a public meeting about housing migrants at Eastern Nazarene College in September last year. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

A recent report by Boston Indicators and the Immigration Research Initiative found immigrants are an economic powerhouse, contributing about $103 billion annually — about ome-fifth of Greater Boston’s regional gross domestic product.

Ernesto Castaneda, director of the Center for Latin American and Latino Studies at American University in Washington, D.C., said politicians will often frame the issue as a zero-sum game — newcomers siphon off resources that otherwise would have been dedicated to existing residents.

“People have said the same thing in the past about Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, German, Polish, Italian, or Irish people,” Castaneda said. “Now some of the descendants of people who experienced xenophobia repeat the trope.”

Pushback against welcoming migrants can also have overt political overtones.

In Quincy, for example, a September public meeting on a state emergency shelter on the campus of Eastern Nazarene College featured signs that read “We WELCOME you!” inches from other posters that said: “NOT HERE.”

During the meeting, a man shouted, “Let’s go Brandon!” — a euphemism for “[Expletive] Joe Biden,” and a rallying cry for Trump supporters — as one speaker described migrants’ legal status in the state. The session came a few days after neo-Nazis chanted “Go home!” outside the shelter.

Beth Griffith, who lives just across Elm Street from the former restaurant in Dedham, held up a flyer left at her home. “I would love to know who posted this on my door, with this language saying ‘unsafe,’ ‘loitering,’ and ‘security to the surrounding neighborhoods would be compromised,’ ” Griffith said. “That’s all racist language for migrants, which happen to be mostly migrants of color." Screenshot from video provided by Town of Dedham

Vianka Jiminez, 51, who immigrated from the Dominican Republic nearly 30 years ago, said “the rhetoric on display at these meetings is bigotry.

Jiminez, an American citizen who raised three daughters in Salem, said she was told to “go home” by some Salem residents while trying to build community support for federally funded affordable housing in 2020.

“Most white people here really think that we’re below them, so some of them say racist things,” said Jiminez in Spanish, who was translated by an interpreter.

In Dedham, Griffith said in an interview she learned of the proposed expansion of the catering service from a flier left on her door. The paper declared the expanded service would be unsafe, it would compromise security, and encourage loitering by migrants, she said. That wording, she said, was racist.

Griffith criticized the board’s handling of the proposal, which ultimately was rejected because it didn’t meet the criteria for a town special permit, according to the Zoning Board’s chairperson, Scott Steeves, who is also the president of the union representing Boston Globe staff.

Griffith remains deeply concerned about the comments targeting migrants.

“Nobody talks about that in history class, about why people have to migrate from these countries,” she said. “We’re not taught the history, and a lot of us don’t desire to learn it.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.