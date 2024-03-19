The methadone clinic monopoly: Opioid treatment chains backed by private equity are fighting calls for reform

Private equity firms have acquired stakes in nearly one-third of all methadone clinics in recent years, gaining outsize control of the US addiction treatment industry even as the country’s opioid epidemic has developed into a full-fledged public health crisis.

A small handful of little-known financial institutions now has an ownership stake in 562 methadone clinics across the country, according to a first-of-its-kind STAT analysis. And in the past two years, large clinic chains backed by private equity firms have launched a lobbying blitz aimed at preserving their exclusive right to dispense methadone, a powerful medication that cuts the risk of opioid overdose death by more than 50%.

Private equity’s surging interest in the methadone treatment industry adds a new layer to the fraught and fast-shifting debate over access to addiction medications. Currently, patients can obtain methadone only at a specialized clinic and usually must return each day to receive a single dose. But with opioids killing over 80,000 Americans each year, a widening array of voices — including lawmakers, patients, public health experts, and the American Medical Association — wants to create ways to bypass the clinic system.