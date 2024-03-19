Bitter fight over leadership roils Boston’s historic Park Street Church

For months, controversy has roiled the diverse congregational church of about 900 members. Some members are calling for the resignation of the senior minister, Mark Booker, whom a former associate minister at the church has accused of damaging the congregation, mistreating staff, and lying.

But by multiple accounts, the church has become a house divided, with current and former congregants questioning its direction and criticizing its leadership as overly harsh and misguided.

Located next to a bustling T stop and down the hill from the State House, Park Street Church is hard to miss in the heart of the city, where it has been anchored for more than 200 years. The congregation is a steward of an undeniably rich history, a tapestry that includes seminal moments in abolitionism and other 19th century social movements.

The strife has surfaced in a public airing of the style and substance of Booker’s leadership, with five other ministers declining to support him continuing as pastor just last month. At a nearly six-hour church meeting on Feb. 25, Booker’s leadership was affirmed, but more than one-third of members declined to give him their support.

“We’re working through some real conflict, which again is not new,” said Booker, a 47-year-old father of four who lives in Jamaica Plain and has been the top minister at the congregational church since 2020. “Not new at Park Street, not in the church. It’s part and parcel of what church life looks like and means.”

To hear Booker tell it, the bedrock of the divisiveness can be traced to friction between him and Michael Balboni, a former associate minister who was fired last year.

But a 17-page letter Balboni sent to the church community last July claims Booker fostered a toxic culture and muzzled dissent among staff, denigrated congregants and ministers, failed to protect pastoral confidentiality, did not keep his word and was highly controlling.

“Mark shows patterns of behavior revealing a heart that is not conforming to the role of pastor,” wrote Balboni, who declined to comment for this article. “Consequently, this has led to hurt, harm, and scattering of our flock.”

Balboni added, “The current term for this is ‘spiritual abuse,’ but the Scripture calls it ruling the flock with force and harshness and spiritual ‘domination.’”

Specifically, Balboni alleged Booker pressured him on multiple occasions to give up information Balboni received “within protected spiritual care conversations,” in violation of pastoral ethics and state law. Balboni also claimed that Booker stifled dissent, which “suffocated staff morale, and made it clear that alternative voices are not just unwelcome, but can cause the person to be labeled ‘disloyal’ and can result in negative repercussions.”

A culture of fear has permeated some of the staff, according to Balboni, with some wondering if they would be fired. Balboni also asserted that Booker had marginalized experienced ministers at the church.

Jason Abraham, chairman of the church’s Board of Elders, defended Booker, saying that such allegations were thoroughly investigated and rejected by his panel, which is the church’s governing body.

In a recent interview, Booker acknowledged that he and Balboni had different approaches to leadership. He said that at some point last summer, Balboni shifted from critiquing Booker’s leadership style to critiquing his character and integrity.

“That was a turn I didn’t understand, and I still don’t understand,” said Booker in a church office overlooking the Common, where the church has stood smartly since 1809.

Booker emphasized the good work the church does, including feeding the homeless and missionary work in South African prisons. He said he has made a choice “not to defend myself publicly.”

“I know of nothing that I have said or done that would justify such substantial charges being made against me and I would stand by that to this day,” he said.

He acknowledged that there were things he could have dealt with better, including his handling of dissent, empowering others, and improving transparency and communication within the church.

“I’m not perfect, I have got a lot of room to grow and I’m eager to continue growing,” he said.

Balboni is not alone in his misgivings. Last month, five Park Street ministers signed a letter to church staff, elders, and deacons regarding Booker saying that “when many on staff were asked to support the senior minister in writing, the majority of the ministerial staff, including us, could not in good conscience sign a letter of affirmation.” (The church has 11 total ministers.)

“We feel that to remain silent at this time could be understood as agreement with the implication that there are no serious concerns,” they wrote. “We feel it important that we communicate clearly and honestly, that we as ministers of this congregation are deeply distressed by the direction that the church has taken, and by the leadership style that has been adopted, under which we are also subject.”

Abraham, though, pointed out that the five ministers do not speak for everyone at the church, and that 22 members of staff “voluntarily shared a different perspective in their own letter to the congregation.”

The Park Street discord is a reminder that the church remains more than just a landmark on the Freedom Trail, although it is a building cloaked in history.

A crowd gathered outside the Park Street Church in Boston on June 29, 1957 for the reenactment of the first singing of "America," which took place at the church 125 years ago. Edward F. Carr/Globe Staff

Park Street is the location of the first Sunday school in the nation, and the place where the hymn “America,” also known as “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” was sung for the first time, according to local historian and author Anthony Sammarco.

In 1829, abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison gave his first antislavery speech at the church. It’s where 19th century societies that advocated for alcohol temperance, prison reform, peace and pacifism, and educational financial aid were formed.

In the mid-20th century, Harold J. Ockenga, considered a prominent national leader in evangelicalism, was a senior minister at the church for three decades.

“This church has been true and on the right side of history, actually living out the gospel,” said Abraham, the elders’ chairman, who has been a congregant at Park Street for more than 30 years.

Dee Parsons, who attended Park Street during the 1970s and now blogs about Christian churches, has written extensively about the current unrest at Park Street. Parsons suggests that at least some of the current friction may be born out of differing theological philosophies. She notes that Booker, before taking on his current role at Park Street, was trained in an Anglican tradition, which tends to be much more hierarchical than congregationalism.

“The pastor speaks and it gets done,” she said of the Anglican tradition. Congregationalism, she said, is “very much a shared experience.”

During the interview, Booker compared the lengthy February church meeting where the affirmation vote took place to surviving an earthquake.

“It was an important display of congregationalism and a very difficult one at the same time,” he said.

Later, he added, “We’re on the cusp of something that could be very beautiful, but it could also be easily broken.”

A view down Tremont Street in Boston, including the Park Street Church at left, on Oct. 28, 1933. Boston Globe Archive

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.