Authorities offer $40,000 reward for information in case of Vermont teenager who vanished 20 years ago

On the 20th anniversary of her disappearance, Vermont State Police and the FBI held a press conference Tuesday to announce a $40,000 reward for information that can help investigators solve this decades-old mystery.

On the night of March 19, 2004, Brianna Maitland finished up working her shift as a dishwasher at the Black Lantern Inn in Montgomery, Vt., a small town near the Canadian border. She has not been heard from since.

“We will not rest until we help our partners at the Vermont State Police bring her home,” said Craig Tremaroli, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Albany Field Office, which covers the state of Vermont. “That’s why I’m here today, to announce the FBI is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the recovery of Brianna Maitland.”

Tremaroli said anyone with information can call 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Vermont State Police tips line at 1-844-848-8477.

“Someone out there may have information that can help solve this case,” said Tremaroli. “It’s been too long, and it’s time to come forward. No tip is too small.”

Maitland was 17 years old when she went missing. She was last seen leaving the restaurant at the Black Lantern Inn, getting into her green 1985 Oldsmobile 88, and driving away, authorities said.

What happened after that remains a mystery.

She was supposed to drive to her friend’s house, where she was living at the time.

The next day, her green 1985 Oldsmobile 88 was discovered backed into the side of an abandoned building that was known by locals as the “Old Dutchburn Barn,” about a mile away from the restaurant.

Investigators released this missing person poster of Brianna Maitland, who disappeared on March 19, 2004. FBI

In an interview with “Dateline NBC” in 2007, Maitland’s parents said they didn’t know she was missing until they got a phone call from her roommate, who was looking for her.

“A few minutes into the conversation, you know, we think something’s pretty seriously wrong, but I’m not into a full-fledged panic yet,” her father, Bruce Maitland, said in the “Dateline” interview. “We think, ‘Well, okay, Brianna, she just went to another friend’s or something that she had and decided to stay there for a couple of days.’”

When police showed them a photograph of their daughter’s car after it was found, their hope turned to panic.

Her father, Bruce Maitland, said: “He pulls this picture of Brianna’s car out of the file and says, `Is this your daughter’s car?’”

Now they feared the worst.

“Oh, my stomach rolled,” her mother, Kellie Maitland, said in the “Dateline” interview. “I started to shake. I saw evil in the picture.”

“Now you’re terrified to know that — something really bad has happened,” Bruce said.

Vermont State Police said at first they believed that Maitland may have run away, but as time went on, that no longer appeared to be the case.

“Although initially believed that Brianna might have run away, it was later determined she could have been a victim of foul play,” State Police said in a statement in 2020. “Investigators have pursued multiple leads throughout the years, but none have led to Brianna.”

A week after she disappeared, Vermont State Police conducted a K-9 search of the scene where her car was located and found “an item of interest” on the ground. It was unclear how long it had been there, or if it was connected to her disappearance, but investigators were able to obtain a DNA profile from it, State Police said.

In the fall of 2020, investigators sent DNA evidence from the case to Othram Inc., a laboratory in Texas that used genealogical research to develop investigative leads.

“After months of follow-up investigation, police were able to locate, interview, and obtain DNA samples from possible donors,” State Police said in the 2020 statement. “These DNA samples were sent to the Vermont Forensic Laboratory for comparison testing. The lab confirmed that DNA from one of the individuals matched the DNA on the item found on the ground near Brianna’s vehicle.”

But Vermont State Police were quick to point out that they had not cracked the case.

“It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean we have identified a suspect,” Detective Sergeant Angela Baker said in March 2022. “We are continuing our active efforts to investigate every lead associated with this case, and we constantly look for new technological advances to aid in our investigation. The use of genetic genealogy to identify the DNA found 18 years ago is just one example of how detectives continue to track down every potential lead in this case.”

Colonel Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said he hopes the $40,000 reward will bring forth new tips and leads.

“This is not a cold case, but it is an unsolved one — and we’re hoping the announcement of a significant financial reward for information will help change that,” he said Tuesday.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.