R.I. need not choose between open space and housing, poll suggests

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” said Sue AnderBois, director of climate and government relations for the Nature Conservancy in Rhode Island. “We agree that this state has a housing crisis and it is an important and urgent thing to address. But we think we can and should do both.”

But a new Nature Conversancy poll finds that 83 percent of likely voters believe that, with the right planning, Rhode Island can protect open space and build more affordable housing, without having to choose.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee’s administration did not include money for land preservation in a proposed $50 million “green economy” bond because officials thought that would conflict with efforts to build more housing.

Rhode Island can address the current crisis by increasing the density of housing in places that already have housing, she said, and in many cases housing is not being considered for areas targeted for land conservation.

“I think we could have a nuanced conversation that as we protect open space, we are not doing it at the expense of housing,” AnderBois said. “The housing crisis is undeniable, but the solution is not necessarily to replace forests.”

The Nature Conservancy is releasing the poll results as the General Assembly is considering legislation that would add $16 million for land protection programs to the $50 million bond proposed for the Nov. 5 ballot. Advocates note that green bonds usually include some money for land preservation.

But during a March 6 House Finance Committee hearing, state Office of Management and Budget Director Brian Daniels said McKee did not include open space funding in the bond initiatives in his state budget proposal because of the housing crisis.

“When we were looking at the open space components, one of the challenges was that in some cases — not in all cases, but in some cases — there is a conflict between open space and, say, housing development,” Daniels said. “We are the smallest state, which means that the competition for scarce land is intense between conservation and housing, and renewable energy, economic development.”

In the past, open space initiatives have amounted to “an either/or proposition,” Daniels said. “Either a developer buys it up and it becomes a subdivision with quarter-acre lots, or we preserve it.”

But he said he has talked with state Department of Environmental Management Director Terrence Gray about programs that would preserve a majority of a piece of land while allowing a portion to be developed.

“That is one of the reasons we wanted to press pause,” Daniels said. “There are many reasons to support open space — climate goals, habitat protection. But partly because I know (the legislature) has spent so much time on the housing crisis and because of some occasional conflicts between open space and housing, we wanted to make sure we are having that conversation.”

He noted McKee backed land preservation funding in the state’s last green bond proposal.

At the hearing, Representative Teresa A. Tanzi, a Narragansett Democrat, asked why this year’s proposal included zero funding for land preservation and bike lane projects, and she wanted to know why the largest chunk of the $50 million proposal is the $20 million that would go into roads and cargo space for the Port of Davisville at Quonset.

Daniels said the Quonset Business Park is a key partner in the state’s attempt to reach the goals set by the Act on Climate, a 2021 law that makes Rhode Island’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions mandatory and enforceable. If the state is going to have 100 percent renewable energy sources by 2033, it will need to support the offshore wind industry, and that is one of the areas of focus at Quonset, he said.

But AnderBois said open space preservation is a crucial part of meeting those Act on Climate goals. Rhode Island is the smallest state and the second most densely populated state, she noted, saying that makes it even more important to preserve the existing open space.

The western part of the state, in particular, is an important connection to a long strip of forested land stretching along the East Coast, she said, and that “resilient and connected network” is an important wildlife corridor.

The Nature Conservancy commissioned FM3 Research to conduct a poll of 400 likely Rhode Island voters between Jan. 25-28. The overall results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

AnderBois said advocates had heard the McKee administration might cite the housing crisis as a reason to exclude open space funding. So the pollsters read two statements to respondents and asked which came closest to their views.

The poll found 83 percent agreed with this statement: “With the right planning, we can protect Rhode Island’s forests and open space and build more affordable housing without having to choose.” Another 10 percent agreed with this statement: “The only way to build more affordable housing in Rhode Island is to is to give up forests and open space.” And 7 percent didn’t know.

The poll found that 70 percent of Rhode Islanders consider the state’s forests, natural areas, and open spaces “extremely important” or “very important” to their quality of life. Another 24 percent consider those “somewhat important.”

The pollsters did not ask about the $50 million bond proposed by McKee. Rather, they asked if voters would support a theoretical bond proposal for environmental and recreational purposes, which would include acquiring open space, farmland, watershed, urban parklands, and recreation lands.

A total of 74 percent said they would “definitely” or “probably” support such a measure, the poll found, and 23 percent would “definitely” or “probably” reject it.

A Nature Conservancy poll found strong support for the idea of a green bond proposal that includes land preservation funding. Courtesy of the Nature Conservancy in Rhode Island

The pollsters asked if voters would back bond proposals of various amounts, and the level of support remained about the same. For example, 71 percent would support a $75 million bond, 70 percent would support a $60 million, and 74 percent would back a $30 million bond.

“If we add $16 million, it will not scare away Rhode Island voters,” AnderBois said. “They are willing to pay for a bond that would protect open space, preserve local farmland, and protect drinking water sources, fish and wildlife habitat.”

Rhode Islanders have long supported land preservation initiatives and they gained renewed appreciation for open space during the pandemic, she said. “We saw during the pandemic that forests were important not just for wildlife habitat but for people’s mental health, providing a place to get away from the density and enjoy some open space,” she said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.