Small businesses are being decimated by the Washington Bridge debacle, and help really isn’t on the way

McKee and DaSilva’s offices chalked up their no-show to a miscommunication over a change in location that only a few knew about, but business owners said it reflects a larger problem: Small businesses are being decimated by the bridge crisis, and help really isn’t on the way

Instead, the two didn’t show up, and a week later, Rhode Island state officials acknowledged they’d have to demolish and rebuild the westbound side of the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Amelia Olson was one of more than 20 small business owners who found themselves in the lobby of Davenport’s Bar and Grille in East Providence on March 8, waiting for Governor Dan McKee and Mayor Bob DaSilva. The elected officials called the meeting to hear from small business owners about how the Washington Bridge debacle was impacting their livelihoods.

Advertisement

“I don’t have time to come to meetings that our [leaders] doesn’t show up to, to ask questions that are minimized, and in some ways, completely ignored,” said Olson, owner of Tall Tumbleweed Modern and Vintage in East Providence. “I have a business to run. I have two daughters to raise.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Between traffic and the overarching message that “coming over the bridge is a hassle,” businesses around Rhode Island — and particularly in East Providence — have been taking a hit since Dec. 11 when the bridge was abruptly shut down due to a “critical failure.”

The state has since added lanes in both directions on 195 on the eastbound side of the bridge, but capacity is limited and it’s leading to frequent gridlock on local roads in East Providence and Providence.

Business owners said they’ve had to work harder for less as traffic has been so significant that it’s forcing sales to decline, curtailing basic logistics (like delivering goods), making it more difficult to hire staff, and is ultimately killing their bottom lines.

Advertisement

Exasperating the issue for small businesses, owners said, is a lack of support from the state government.

In December, the US Small Business Administration opened a “recovery center” in East Providence for businesses hurt by the bridge closure. The center was designed to provide assistance and help operators apply for federal loans of up to $2 million with interest rates of 4 percent for for-profit companies.

Of the 991 loan applications, only 57 businesses have been approved for an SBA loan so far, totaling about $718,000, according to Karen Knapik, a spokeswoman for the SBA.

Many businesses haven’t been approved for a variety of reasons, Knapik explained. In some cases, the agency has requested businesses submit additional documents to show how their “economic injury is tied to this disaster.” In other situations, a business may not have a great credit score.

But many businesses, across industries, took out loans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them are still trying to pay them back, and Knapik said those loans “have to be in good standing” for the SBA to give out another.

Federal grants have also not been available; the first time in the nation’s history that the SBA provided grants to businesses was during COVID. “It’s because everyone in the nation was going through the same thing,” said Knapik.

Some businesses said they can’t handle taking on debt.

Advertisement

“Low-interest loans? I don’t need debt,” said Guy Hanuka, the owner of NAVAD Bakers in East Providence.

Providence business owners have many of the same feelings: Asher Schofield, the owner of Frog & Toad gift shop said “a lot of businesses don’t want to willingly go into debt over this bridge affair,” particularly after taking out loans during COVID.

Gridlocked traffic in Rhode Island due to the Washington Bridge debacle. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The state’s project to rebuild the bridge could cost $250 million to $300 million, and take at least two years. For many, it means the nightmare will continue, as they fear that their business may not be able to go on without any resources.

Since December, state officials have not been open to providing grants to businesses impacted by the bridge debacle. But they may be rethinking that.

“All options are currently on the table,” said Olivia DaRocha, a spokeswoman for McKee when asked directly about grants for businesses. McKee’s office, she said, is “exploring all potential measures” with Commerce Rhode Island.

Earlier this month, the East Providence City Council passed a resolution urging McKee and the General Assembly to include money in the state budget for business owners who have been affected.

“Whether it’s through a tax credit, whether it’s through a financial payment, they deserve something,” Councilor Rick Lawson told WPRI-12. “Why should the East Providence taxpayer have to suffer because the state didn’t maintain that bridge?”

Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio told the Globe although he was “tremendously concerned” about the disruption the bridge has caused on businesses, it is “a tight budget year.”

Advertisement

“We are committed first and foremost to securing the state funding necessary to replace the Washington Bridge,” said Ruggerio. The East Providence delegation in the state Senate, he said, have reached out to the East Providence Chamber of Commerce and “we will fully explore all proposals to provide relief through the state.”

Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi told the Globe the Small Business Committee is planning a hearing to listen to owner’s concerns, but that he’d “also invite the Commerce Corporation for input on existing programs that could provide immediate assistance to impacted businesses.”

A traffic jam at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Broadway in East Providence, R.I. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The bridge problems are also coming at a time when East Providence’s business owners have been working for years to change the narrative in the city to a place that was gaining an “up and coming” reputation.

Right before the bridge closure, sales at NAVAD were up 55 percent, Hanuka said. Since then, they’ve tanked. It used to take delivery drivers 10 to 15 minutes to get the bakery’s challah and babka in East Providence over the bridge to stores and customers in Providence. Now that drive can take an additional 30 minutes to an hour — depending on the time of day.

“I can’t just calculate traffic into the cost and raise prices because of the bridge,” said Hanuka, who said it’s forcing the bakery to “lose its competitive edge” and is causing waste.

He’s also having a hard time hiring new employees.

“People say, ‘East Providence? I don’t want to deal with the traffic to get there,’” said Hanuka. “East Providence has become a closed-off economy. How does anyone expect us to function like that?”

Advertisement

Mayor DaSilva has acknowledged that the public’s perception of what it’s like to get to and from East Providence is a problem. He’s hosting a small business resource fair on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., at RivieraRestaurant. A flier for the event advertises several different Rhode Island organizations that will be there to “answer questions” and “provide resources.”

“The fact is that for the majority of the time we can travel quickly and efficiently through our city,” DaSilva said on social media. “People should not be avoiding East Providence and our local small businesses because of a fear of traffic.”

Natalie VanLandingham, who owns Myrtle bar, co-created a petition for economic relief for small businesses in East Providence. More than 630 people have signed it so far.

“We’re just trying to take it into our own hands and tell each other what’s going on, and working together to support each other because at this point, all we’ve been offered is loans,” VanLandingham said.

She also applied for an SBA loan, but she doesn’t know the status of it.

“I don’t know where we stand… or if we’re ever going to see any money,” she said.

See more coverage of the Washington Bridge closure.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz. Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.