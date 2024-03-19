Man charged with shooting Boston police officer identified, due in court Tuesday

Avery T. Lewis, 31, was taken into custody at the scene. He is facing multiple charges , including assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and armed assault with intent to murder, along with gun offenses and trafficking in more than 36 grams of cocaine, police said. Lewis is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was wearing a ballistic vest when he was shot on a street in Dorchester and is expected to survive.

Boston police officers put a wounded colleague into an unmarked cruiser and raced to Boston Medical Center after he was shot once in the chest on Monday, according to police and dispach recordings.

Advertisement

In the Dorchester courtroom Tuesday an estimated 25 Boston police officers, all in uniform, waited for Lewis’ arraignment to take place.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officers went to 94 Esmond St. in Dorcester after a 911 caller reported that a man who was standing outside a home might have a gun, according to police and dispatch recordings from Broadcastify.

The caller identified the man as the father of a child who was staying with his mother’s new boyfriend, according to dispatch recordings.

“The caller states the child’s father is out front of the boyfriend’s house,” the dispatcher said. “They say he might have a gun, but not sure.”

“Okay, we got it,” the officer replied.

At least two cruisers went to Esmond Street, and moments later an officer made a garbled call over the radio, followed by an officer speaking more clearly.

“Shots fired. Shots fired,” he said.

“Okay, shots fired 94 Esmond. If people can start heading that way,” the dispatcher said.

Within minutes, an officer reported the suspected shooter was in custody and a gun was recovered, according to the recording. But police reported that an officer had been shot, according to the recordings.

Advertisement

“We have one officer shot in the chest. He’s fine,” an officer said. “We are putting him in a cruiser.“

The officer asked that an ambulance be sent to the area “ASAP.”

Police and Boston Emergency Medical Services were working to get an ambulance to the location, near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Harvard Street, when police decided to drive the wounded officer to Boston Medical Center. Other officers were assigned to block off major intersections along Blue Hill and Harrison avenues.

At Boston Medical Center, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said the officer’s body armor likely saved his life.

“We are very fortunate tonight that our officer is going to be fine, at least physically,” Cox said. “It’s very critical; we issue those vests for a reason. I don’t want to speculate, but [if not] for that vest, I don’t know if we’d be saying the same thing.”

Cox said his officers were “heroic” in their response.

“I can’t describe how difficult this job is on a daily basis, and our officers continue to show up to scenes to deal with the most difficult situations, showing the highest level of restraint that there is,” he said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she and Cox were able to meet with the officer in the hospital and thank him.

“Tonight is yet another reminder of all that our officers and their families put on the line to serve our city,” she said. “I’m just very grateful at all the first responders who made sure that he was OK and could get medical treatment as quickly as possible while also resolving the situation and the scene with the initial call. And so, most of all, I’m really thankful that we were able to see him tonight and thank him and wish him a speedy recovery.”

Advertisement

A large police presence remained into the night near Esmond and Bradshaw streets, a residential neighborhood just east of Franklin Park and the William J. Devine Golf Course.

The flashing blue lights from the tops of multiple cruisers fanning the neighborhood illuminated the quiet area north of Franklin Field. Officers huddled in the middle of Esmond Street, which was blocked off by police tape.

Residents said the block where the shooting happened is normally quiet.

“I feel safe at night, usually,” Latifa Ziyad said as she waited for police to let her back onto her block. “It’s a nice place.”

She said she has lived there for three years and hasn’t seen anything like this. She had lived several blocks away, where there were more issues with violence.

Nick Stoico and Sean Cotter and Emily Sweeney of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.