As their private-equity firm owners look to sell, the future of two safety-net hospitals in R.I. is at stake

PROVIDENCE — For the last decade, workers at two cash-strapped safety-net hospitals in Rhode Island have been trying to care for thousands of patients while answering to an out-of-state, private-equity firm owner with a history of failing to pay the bills. Now, they’re faced with a new kind of pressure: figuring out whether being purchased by a private foundation will make matters better, or worse.

In Rhode Island, two hospitals owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, are in a similar situation.

In 2021, a 70-page report released by the state attorney general’s office painted a horrifying picture of the financial situation at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence and Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, both of which have been owned by Prospect since 2014.

Since then, the financial situation has gotten worse. As of late 2023, the two hospitals owed more than $24 million to vendors. At least 19 surgeries had to be cancelled in October when equipment and supplies were unavailable, according to a state compliance order released in November.

The scrutiny over the hospitals’ operations comes as Prospect has been trying to sell several of the 17 hospitals it owns in five states. The Centurion Foundation, an Atlanta-based private non-profit, is interested in buying the two in Rhode Island. Together, the Roger Williams and Fatima hospitals employ about 2,800 people and care for thousands of patients each year.

Providence, RI-02/14/2024 Roger Williams Medical Center. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro) John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Roger Williams and Fatima hospitals are run by Prospect’s Rhode Island-based subsidiary, CharterCARE Health Partners. Centurion’s president, Ben Mingle, told the Globe that, if the sale goes through, the foundation plans to hire for an estimated 200 positions in the Rhode Island market. CharterCARE will return to non-profit status and will be managed locally, he said, and no money will flow out of state. Centurion will not have operational control over the hospitals, he said, and does not plan to provide financial support for them.

What Centurion is trying to do, he said, is to make sure hospitals and health care centers survive and are self-sustaining by lowering the cost of real estate. They do this by renegotiating rents and, in some cases, returning entities to non-profit status, which allows them to avoid paying property taxes and to raise funds on their own.

“We look to stabilize health care locally and nationally, and we see private equity and what it’s doing to the acute care hospital space and we see how disruptive it is, and how misaligned it is,” Mingle said. “That’s what got us to this transaction, and what got us into health care.”

But Chris Callaci, the general counsel for United Nurses and Allied Professionals, the union that represents about 1,000 workers at both hospitals, said the hospitals cannot sustain themselves on their own. He called Centurion’s business model “simply not credible or viable” — something CharterCARE executives strongly deny. He noted that the foundation plans to finance the deal through a combination of $133 million in taxable and tax-exempt bonds.

“According to Centurion, these community hospitals and healthcare facilities are supposed to survive by finding cost-savings and new revenue, which they haven’t been able to do for decades now,” the union said in a statement.

Callaci called Centurion an “unknown entity,” and said it has never operated or owned a hospital before — something confirmed by Foundation executives in exclusive interviews with the Globe.

Centurion, which was founded in 1996 by Gregory Grove, claims to have completed more than 20 transactions over the last three decades, financing 31 facilities nationwide. According to documents obtained by the Globe, that includes deals with Texas-based Ascension Seton, Alabama-based Infirmary Health System, and Washington-based MultiCare.

UNAP leaders also told the Globe that Centurion officials have refused to formally commit to a labor agreement that would offer protections against any hospital closures, reduction of services, or layoffs.

State regulators have until June 11 to approve or deny Centurion’s proposal, or to approve it with added conditions.

29RIpicket Members of United Nurses and Alied Professionals Local 5110 stage an informational picket at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, in North Providence in 2021. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

After months of delays, in December the Rhode Island Department of Health and the state Attorney General’s office deemed Centurion’s application complete. Though the deal still needs to be approved by regulators, the announcement was touted by top executives at CharterCARE Health Partners, the subsidiary of Prospect that runs the two Rhode Island hospitals, as a win. If the deal goes through, the executives said, CharterCARE would return to non-profit status, and the two hospitals would become stronger in a struggling industry.

Jeffrey H. Liebman, chief executive of CharterCARE, told the Globe in an exclusive interview that a deal with Centurion “is the best solution in many ways.” He plans on staying on as the CEO for another five years if the deal is approved by regulators, and pushed back against questions about potential cuts in services or staff. He noted that for-profit health businesses can’t receive certain federal dollars, including FEMA funding, but being owned by Centurion would allow CharterCARE to be a non-profit once again.

CharterCARE Health Partners CEO Jeffrey Lieberman. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“The plan is by changing our tax status and realigning some of the way we do management systems, we’re going to be positioned not only for these services, but as a platform for growth,” said Liebman.

Reestablishing research capabilities, improving patient care, and expanding its network of primary care providers and specialists could all be in the cards, he said.

“We’re going to go back to the larger institutional things we were able to do years ago ... more than 10 years ago,” Liebman said.

Healthcare providers and patients have submitted written comments that are overwhelmingly in favor of the deal. Some called Prospect “evil” and detailed problems they said were caused by the private-equity company. A public comment meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Under Prospect’s ownership, Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center accumulated net operating losses of $88.1 million from 2015 to 2020, according to a report prepared by Pershing Yoakley & Associates PC, an independent consultant. Prospect’s liabilities exceeded its assets by more than $1 billion as of September 2020. Using its hospitals as collateral, Prospect borrowed $1 billion in 2018, some of which was used to pay a nearly $500 million dividend.

A year later, Prospect sold hospital buildings and land it owned in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and California to Alabama-based Medical Properties Trust for $1.4 billion. It then leased back the buildings and land from MPT, CBS News reported. It’s a pattern that Steward has also followed in Eastern Massachusetts, where it reportedly owes MPT at least $50 million in unpaid rent.

In 2021, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha sued Prospect for failing to comply with his conditions to protect the hospitals, which were supposed to be in force until 2027. A court hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled for March 26.

Neronha also ordered Prospect to set money aside to stabilize the hospitals. But rather than agree to put $80 million in escrow to secure the hospitals, Prospect threatened to close them.

“There isn’t anything that I think about on a day-to-day basis more than the future of Roger Williams and Fatima hospitals,” Neronha said.

The emergency department at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

US Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, and Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican and ranking member of the committee, recently launched a bipartisan investigation into the involvement of private-equity firms in health care across the nation. It includes investigations into Prospect Medical Holdings and Prospect’s former majority owner, Leonard Green & Partners.

“As private equity has moved into health care, we have become increasingly concerned about the associated negative outcomes for patients. From facility closures to compromised care, it’s now a familiar story: Private equity buys out a hospital, saddles it with debt, and then reduces operating costs by cutting services and staff — all while investors pocket millions,” said Whitehouse in December.

Prospect has millions of dollars worth of unpaid bills with vendors and landlords, and owes back taxes to local governments. It has closed ambulatory centers, reduced services, and even shuttered entire hospitals, including in Pennsylvania. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is investigating Prospect for financial mismanagement that has jeopardized three safety-net hospitals in Connecticut, where the private-equity firm owes the state more than $67 million in back taxes, the CT Mirror reported in January.

In Rhode Island, an investigation by the state Department of Health found that Prospect sweeps all revenue from Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center every day and gives the hospitals a smaller “operating allowance” once a week. In a 2023 compliance order, the Department of Health said Prospect underfunded the two hospitals to such an extent that it impacted operations.

“I don’t believe for a minute that [Prospect] will keep those hospitals open,” Neronha told the Globe. If Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center close, Rhode Island’s health care industry would “certainly be in crisis,” he said.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.