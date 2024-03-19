R.I. timeline for reopening Washington Bridge is ‘aggressive,’ US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says

Rhode Island officials said last week they would demolish and rebuild the highway bridge , which they said would take between two and two-and-a-half years to complete. The reopening date is pegged at somewhere between March and September 2026, and could cost $300 million.

Buttigieg toured the westbound side of the Washington Bridge over Interstate 195 on Tuesday, which has been closed since December when it abruptly shut down due to a “critical failure.”

PROVIDENCE — US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Rhode Island’s timeline of reopening the Washington Bridge in 2026 is “aggressive,” an indication that a faster bridge reconstruction is unlikely as Rhode Islanders gear up for years of traffic delays.

“I think it needs to happen as quickly as it safely can,” Buttigieg told reporters after the tour, flanked by state and federal officials from Rhode Island. Asked if 2026 was an “optimistic estimate,” he called it an “aggressive estimate that needs to be met.”

“We’re going to do everything we can to make that a reality,” he said.

The R.I. Department of Transportation initially thought the bridge would reopen within three months, but further inspections determined it would be ineffective to repair the 1960s-era bridge.

“I’m very concerned about the design of the bridge,” Buttigieg said, adding that federal officials have put out a call to other states to flag the design issue. “We don’t think there are any that have this unique combination of design qualities, but if there are, they’re going to have to figure out a way to inspect what would otherwise be obscured.”

“It’s a very odd bridge,” R.I. transportation director Peter Alviti told Buttigieg as they walked across the bridge. He said “new fads” in bridge design were used when it was built in 1968.

Engineers who flagged the issue said it was discovered by the recent construction project, and may not have been spotted otherwise. The bridge had last passed inspection in July, and multiple investigations are now underway into what caused the bridge to fail and whether something was missed during the July inspection.

“There’s a very real risk that residents would have found out through a collapse,” Buttigieg said, had it not been for the engineers who discovered the initial failure of tie-down rods under the bridge.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeg tours the shut-down Washington Bridge on Interstate 195 west in Providence. Rhode Island transportation officials are seeking federal aid to replace the bridge after it was closed due to "critical failure." Corey Welch/WPRI

Buttigieg said he did not think funds were “wasted” on the now-abandoned project to rehabilitate the bridge, which started in 2021. The $78 million contract has now been paused, state officials said last week, after $37 million was already spent.

Asked if the federal government could commit more than the typical 80 percent of the cost of rebuilding the bridge, Buttigieg said he couldn’t commit to the “split” between federal and state dollars yet. But he suggested it could potentially be more generous than 80 percent depending on the programs being used to fund construction.

State legislators have already warned that costs could exceed $300 million.

