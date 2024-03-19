President of Barletta construction firm steps down, will remain chairman

“This is a much-deserved promotion for a valued employee,” Doyle said of Foley. “This transition comes at a time when Vin personally wanted to take a step back from day-to-day operations.”

Vincent Barletta’s move at the family-owned companies that bear his name, Barletta Heavy Division and Barletta Engineering Corp., was announced internally on Friday, spokeswoman Patti Doyle said. He will be replaced as president of the companies by Mike Foley, who is getting a promotion after a long tenure at the company, Doyle said.

PROVIDENCE — The head of the company that was working on the Washington Bridge westbound when problems were discovered in the span late last year is stepping down as president, though he will retain the title of chairman of the company’s board, a spokeswoman said.

Canton-based Barletta Heavy Division was part of a joint venture with Aetna Bridge Co. that was awarded a $78 million contract to work on the Washington Bridge westbound after legal wrangling. While that work was underway, engineers discovered significant problems with the span, leading to a decision last week to replace the bridge. The state has paid out $37 million of the original contract.

The replacement project could take two years or more, and cost $250 million to $300 million. The state hasn’t yet picked a contractor for that work.

Barletta Heavy Division has been involved in other major transportation projects in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, like the Henderson Bridge connecting East Providence and Providence, as well as the 6/10 interchange project.

The latter led to legal troubles for the company. Barletta Heavy Division paid a $500,000 criminal fine and returned $1 million to the United States as part of a non-prosecution agreement that resolved federal criminal and civil investigations into false statements about the soil used in the 6/10 project.

A separate criminal matter brought by state Attorney General Peter Neronha in state court remains ongoing. Neronha’s office charged Barletta Heavy Division with two counts of illegal disposal of solid waste, one count of operating a solid waste management facility without a license, and one count of providing a false document to a public official over the 6/10 project. The company pleaded not guilty in state court, and sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that the charges were “misguided.” Publicly, it pointed to its unblemished history. A state judge, though, let the case proceed, Neronha’s office said in February.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.