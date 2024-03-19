West Warwick man sentenced to prison for conducting decade-long Ponzi scheme

Instead of paying investors back, Huling used the money to buy high-end vehicles and clothing, cover golfing fees at luxury country clubs, travel, and make improvements to his residence, according to Cunha and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.

Thomas Huling, 60, defrauded investors from 2008-2018 by introducing investment projects such as high-yielding bond trading platforms, a car emissions reduction technology, and an online advertising and marketing company, according to prosecutors.

PROVIDENCE — A West Warwick man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for orchestrating a decade-long Ponzi scheme, Rhode Island US Attorney Zachary Cunha announced in a press release.

Authorities said when concerned investors tried to contact Huling about their investments, he “lulled them with false excuses and promises, and at other times avoided their calls.” They also said Huling met earlier investors’ demands for reimbursement with money from other investors.

Between 2009 and April 2018, authorities said Huling reported no taxable income and did not pay income taxes. For some of those years, authorities said, Huling filed fraudulent individual and corporate income tax returns.

In order to hide his hefty income, Huling used nominee bank accounts and paid for expenses using cash or corporate debit cards, authorities said.

Huling was said to have had opened more than 50 bank accounts.

To continue his scheme while being investigated, authorities said Huling falsified books and records of his companies by recording sham loans and titling assets in the name of shell companies while making false statements to IRS special agents.

Huling pleaded guilty in federal court in September 2022 to charges of committing wire fraud and tax evasion.

On Tuesday, US District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy ordered Huling to serve three years of supervised release after his eight-year sentence and pay restitution to both the United States and the victims of the fraud in an amount that will be determined later.

Authorities said the case was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation unit and the FBI.

Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.