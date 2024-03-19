Woman fatally struck by commuter train in Newton

Sullivan referred further questions to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office. A spokesperson for that office said authorities were “investigating a person fatally struck by a train in Newton” and that more details would be forthcoming.

Superintendent Richard Sullivan of the MBTA Transit Police said via email that the woman “was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train” and died from her injuries. The victim’s name wasn’t released.

A woman was fatally struck by a commuter rail train in Newton on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The MBTA Commuter Rail had warned via X, formerly Twitter, late Tuesday morning that riders would experience “severe delays” following what it described as “police activity on the right of way near Auburndale.”

Advertisement

An hour later, the commuter rail said buses were replacing train service between the Boston Landing and Wellesley Farms stops.

Regular train service resumed on the line shortly after 2 p.m., officials said.

“Passengers may still experience residual delays due to police activity near Auburndale,” the rail said via X.

“Passengers on the Worcester Line experienced delays in both directions due to police activity at Auburndale Station,” said a statement from rail operator Keolis, which did not mention the person’s death. “Any further questions can be directed to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.