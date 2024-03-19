Kamala Harris emerges as Democrats’ leading voice on abortion access

“Get ready for the language: Uterus. That part of the body needs a lot of medical care from time to time. Issues like fibroids. We can handle this. Breast cancer screenings. Contraceptive care,” Harris said Thursday during a stop in Minnesota. “That is the kind of work that happens here, in addition of course to abortion care.”

WASHINGTON — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are in lockstep on the issue of abortion and women’s right to reproductive services, but how they talk about it can often be starkly different, as demonstrated last week, with Harris taking pains to use language that Biden has a pattern of avoiding.

Advertisement

She was there, she said, to organize people and “uplift” the stories she had heard since the federal right to an abortion was overturned.

A week earlier, Biden had tried to communicate a similar message during his State of the Union, but he avoided the word “abortion” altogether, despite the inclusion of the word in the draft of the remarks distributed before the speech.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Abortion access is a clear priority for the Biden-Harris campaign, and both are often vocal about the need for Congress to codify Roe v. Wade-level protections and in framing the post-Dobbs abortion landscape as a matter of rights and freedoms being stripped away.

But their recent public speeches are a high-profile example of how the two members of the Democratic ticket diverge when speaking about abortion. Biden has never been quite comfortable talking about the topic, causing consternation among Democrats and abortion-access advocates given the importance of the issue for the party — and Biden himself — in the election. Meanwhile, Harris has offered a clear declaration of where the party stands.

“I think there’s some more squishiness, I guess, for lack of a better word . . . in terms of [Biden’s] support for abortion rights, or at least how he publicly speaks about abortion rights,” said Nebraska state Senator Jen Day, a Democrat who has attended meetings on abortion in the White House hosted by Harris. “He’s not quite as definitive as Vice President Harris when it comes to being fully supportive.”

Advertisement

Day hopes Harris can help “offset any trepidation” that Biden shows on the issue. Because without more full-throated support from the top of the ticket on abortion rights, she worries people will not turn out to vote.

“When we have a candidate [Donald Trump] who is antiabortion . . . and then we have another candidate [Biden] who is sort of lukewarm on abortion rights, it doesn’t excite people enough to show up and vote,” Day added. “That’s just the reality of it.”

Abortion-access advocates said their different approaches are generational and the differences between their lived experience: Harris, a Black woman and part of the next generation of leadership in the party, and Biden, a Catholic, white man who supports abortion rights but has repeatedly shown his uneasiness with the subject.

“The gulf between them is in style, but the substance of what they’re both suggesting that we have as abortion policy is exactly the same,” said Erika Christensen, codirector of Patient Forward, an abortion-access advocacy group.

The State of the Union address was not the only recent example of Biden skirting the issue. In a Wisconsin radio interview last week, he also talked about the subject without saying the word abortion. In a New Yorker interview earlier this year, he said, “I’ve never been supportive of, you know, ‘It’s my body, I can do what I want with it.’ ” At other points he has echoed language used by Republicans such as “abortion on demand,” or expressed his personal opposition to abortion, even while supporting access for others.

Advertisement

“I’m a practicing Catholic. I don’t want abortion on demand but I thought Roe v. Wade was right,” Biden said at a fund-raiser in early February.

A spokesperson for the Biden campaign listed more than a dozen times the president has said the word abortion, including on Monday at a Women’s History Month reception.

“We really would just push back quite strongly on the suggestion that he’s anything less than a fully robust advocate for this, because I think his record and his comments make very clear that he is,” said Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the campaign, who argued that the real contrast is between Biden and Trump, rather than Biden and Harris.

Despite some of his fumbles on abortion, Biden has a lot of institutional support from major players in Democratic and reproductive rights circles. It’s “really monumental to hear the president talk about reproductive freedom really in an explicit way despite the fact that he didn’t say the word abortion,” said Adrienne Kimmell, a Democratic strategist with a background doing reproductive rights work.

And to be sure, Biden and Harris are far more supportive of abortion access than any Republican alternatives. Trump, on track to be the Republican nominee, nominated the three justices to the Supreme Court that made it possible to overturn Roe v. Wade, and Republican-led state legislatures have been responsible for the bans that have created large reproductive health care deserts.

Advertisement

“I think what we see is that both of them are confronting the importance of reproductive freedom and abortion rights in a very direct way, and I really appreciate that,” said Minnesota Senator Tina Smith, who once worked for Planned Parenthood. “What we see with the vice president, I think because of who she is, [is] that she has such a strong capacity . . . as a woman, to speak very clearly and directly about what this means and what this is, and I think that that is really compelling.”

The White House, including Harris’s team, did not respond to a request for comment, but she has made abortion a large part of her work, and recently launched a fight for reproductive freedoms tour.

Biden’s and Harris’s different positions on abortion were evident when they ran against each other in the 2020 Democratic primary. Harris had a detailed policy on reproductive rights, including a plan to require certain states to get federal approval to regulate abortion given their history of unconstitutionally restricting access, a proposal that earned her praise for her leadership, including from Senator Elizabeth Warren. Meanwhile, Biden has slowly become less conservative on the topic over time, including by changing his position on the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal money for most abortions.

Advertisement

Still, despite the administration’s prioritization of abortion access, there’s a difference in approach between the two.

“One of them is able to say the word abortion in her remarks, and the other is not,” said Renee Bracey Sherman, an abortion-access activist and co-executive director of We Testify, a group that focuses on increasing the visibility of people who have had abortions. “It’s like night and day.”





Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.