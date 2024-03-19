Supreme Court won’t block, for now, aggressive Texas immigration law

They were returning the case to an appeals court for a prompt ruling on whether the law should be paused while an appeal moves forward, Barrett wrote. “If a decision does not issue soon,” she wrote, “the applicants may return to this court.”

As is typical when the court acts on emergency applications, its order gave no reasons. But Justice Amy Coney Barrett, joined by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, filed a concurring opinion that seemed to express the majority’s bottom line.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court temporarily sided with Texas on Tuesday in its increasingly bitter fight with the Biden administration over immigration policy, allowing an expansive state law to go into effect that makes it a crime for migrants to enter Texas without authorization.

For now, though, Texas law enforcement officials will be allowed to arrest people suspected of crossing the border illegally. How long that remains true is now a question for the appeals court.

The three liberal members of the court — Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor — dissented.

“Today, the court invites further chaos and crisis in immigration enforcement,” Sotomayor wrote. “Texas passed a law that directly regulates the entry and removal of noncitizens and explicitly instructs its state courts to disregard any ongoing federal immigration proceedings. That law upends the federal-state balance of power that has existed for over a century, in which the national government has had exclusive authority over entry and removal of noncitizens.”

Sotomayor, joined by Jackson, said the majority had rewarded the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for using an unseemly procedural gambit. The appeals court had entered an “administrative stay” of a trial judge’s ruling blocking the law.

Such administrative stays are meant to give courts time to consider whether to enter actual stays, and they are typically in place for brief periods. But the Fifth Circuit, Sotomayor wrote, “recently has developed a troubling habit of leaving ‘administrative’ stays in place for weeks if not months.”

She wrote that “the Fifth Circuit abused its discretion, and this court makes the same mistake by permitting a temporary administrative stay.”

The two justices’ dissent spanned 10 caustic pages. Kagan issued a shorter and milder dissent, though she agreed that the majority should have not have been swayed by the appeals court’s procedural choices.

The court’s order addressed just one aspect of the clashes between the White House and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas, who has embarked on a multibillion-dollar campaign to deter migrants, including by installing razor wire along the banks of the Rio Grande and a barrier of buoys in the river.

The surge in migrants entering the United States has intensified a fraught battle over immigration policy, underscoring deep divisions between and sometimes within political parties. It has led to the impeachment by House Republicans of the homeland security secretary and the failure of a bipartisan Senate deal to increase border security.

The law in Texas empowers state courts to order the deportation of migrants who enter the state without authorization. The administration, civil rights groups, and El Paso County challenged the law, saying it interfered with the federal government’s power to set immigration policy and to conduct foreign affairs.

In 2012, in Arizona v. United States, the Supreme Court endorsed broad federal power in those areas by a 5-3 vote.

“Arizona may have understandable frustrations with the problems caused by illegal immigration” while the federal government tries to address them, Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote for the majority, “but the state may not pursue policies that undermine federal law.”

The court’s composition has changed since then, and officials in Texas are hopeful that the current justices will alter the balance of power between the federal government and the states in the realm of immigration.

Judge David A. Ezra, of the US District Court in Austin, last month entered a preliminary injunction blocking the Texas law, saying the plaintiffs were likely to win on several grounds. “Over a century of Supreme Court cases,” he added, recognized that the Constitution gave the federal government the dominant role in addressing immigration.

Ezra, who was appointed by President Reagan, rejected Texas’s argument that its law was authorized by a clause of the Constitution forbidding states from engaging in war “unless actually invaded, or in such imminent danger as will not admit of delay.”

He gave three reasons. Unauthorized immigration, he said, is not an invasion. Enforcing the state law is not engaging in war. And even if both things were true, Texas “would have to abide by federal directives.”

Texas asked the Fifth Circuit to block Ezra’s ruling and allow the law to go into effect while it hears an appeal. A divided three-judge panel of the appeals court almost immediately did so, without providing reasons. The appeal is scheduled to be argued April 3.

In a second immigration case Tuesday, the Supreme Court ruled that federal appeals courts may review many determinations by immigration judges about whether deporting someone would, in the words of a federal statute, result in “exceptional and extremely unusual hardship” to a relative who is lawfully in the United States.

The vote was 6-3, and the majority featured an unusual coalition: the three liberal members of the court and the three justices appointed by then-President Trump.

The case concerned Situ Kamu Wilkinson, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago. In 2003, fleeing violence, he overstayed a tourist visa in the United States. About a decade later, he and his girlfriend had a son, a US citizen referred to in court papers as M.

After he was detained by authorities in 2019, Wilkinson sought to avoid deportation under a provision of a federal statute that allows immigration judges to grant relief to people whose removal would cause great hardship to a spouse, parent or child.

An immigration judge found that M. had severe asthma and that Wilkinson provided financial and emotional support for him. The judge also determined that M. had been struggling with behavioral problems since Wilkinson’s detention, when the boy was 7.

But the judge ruled that those circumstances did not amount to the kind of hardship that would warrant an exception to the usual rules. The Board of Immigration Appeals affirmed that ruling.

Wilkinson sought review in the Third US Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that it lacked jurisdiction under a 1996 law that stripped federal appeals courts of much of their authority over rulings on deportations.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing for five justices, said an amendment to the law did allow appeals courts to review “questions of law.”







