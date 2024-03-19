Top retired US generals say failures of Biden administration in planning drove chaotic fall of Kabul

The rare testimony by the two retired generals publicly exposed for the first time the strain and differences the military leaders had with the Biden administration in the final days of the war. Two of those key differences included that the military had advised that the United States keep at least 2,500 service members in Afghanistan to maintain stability and a concern that the State Department was not moving fast enough to get an evacuation started.

WASHINGTON — The top two US generals who oversaw the evacuation of Afghanistan as it fell to the Taliban in August 2021 blamed the Biden administration for the chaotic departure, telling lawmakers Tuesday that it inadequately planned for the evacuation and did not order it in time.

The remarks contrasted with an internal White House review of the administration’s actons, which found that President Biden’s decisions had been “severely constrained” by previous withdrawal agreements negotiated by then-President Donald Trump and blamed the military, saying top commanders said they had enough resources to handle the evacuation.

Thirteen US service members were killed by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate in the final days of the war, as the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Thousands of panicked Afghans and US citizens desperately tried to get on US military flights that were airlifting people out. In the end, the military was able to rescue more than 130,000 civilians before the final military aircraft departed.

That chaos was the end result of the State Department failing to call for an evacuation of US personnel until it was too late, both former Joint Chiefs chairman General Mark Milley and US Central Command retired General Frank McKenzie told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“On 14 August the noncombatant evacuation operation decision was made by the Department of State and the US military alerted, marshalled, mobilized, and rapidly deployed faster than any military in the world could ever do,” Milley said.

But the State Department's decision came too late, Milley said.

“The fundamental mistake, the fundamental flaw was the timing of the State Department,” Milley said. “That was too slow and too late.”

Evacuation orders must come from the State Department, but in the weeks and months before Kabul fell to the Taliban, the Pentagon was pressing the State Department for evacuation plans and was concerned that the department was not ready, McKenzie said.

“We had forces in the region as early as 9 July, but we could do nothing,” McKenzie said, calling State Department’s timing “the fatal flaw that created what happened in August.”

“I believe the events of mid and late August 2021 were the direct result of delaying the initiation of the (evacuation) for several months, in fact until we were in extremis and the Taliban had overrun the country," McKenzie said.

Milley was the nation’s top-ranking military officer at the time, and had urged Biden to keep a residual force of 2,500 forces there to give Afghanistan’s special forces enough backup to keep the Taliban at bay and allow the US military to hold on to Bagram Air Base, which could have provided the military additional options to respond to Taliban attacks.

Biden did not approve the larger residual force, opting to keep a smaller force of 650 that would be limited to securing the US embassy. That smaller force was not adequate to keeping Bagram, which was quickly taken over by the Taliban.

A message left with the State Department was not immediately returned on Tuesday.

Associated Press

Trump campaigns on events of Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — Republican Donald Trump has launched his general election campaign not merely rewriting the history of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, but positioning the violent siege and its failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election as a cornerstone of his bid to return to the White House.

At a weekend rally in Ohio, his first as the presumed Republican Party presidential nominee, Trump stood onstage, his hand raised in salute to the brim of his red MAGA hat, as a recorded chorus of prisoners in jail for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack sang the national anthem.

An announcer asked the crowd to please rise “for the horribly and unfairly treated January 6th hostages.” And people did, and sang along.

“They were unbelievable patriots,” Trump said as the recording ended.

Having previously vowed to pardon the rioters, he promised to help them “the first day we get into office.”

Initially relegated to a fringe theory on the edges of the Republican Party, the revisionist history of Jan. 6, which Trump amplified during the early days of the GOP primary campaign to rouse his most devoted voters, remains a rally centerpiece even as he must appeal more broadly to a general election audience.

In heaping praise on the rioters, Trump is shifting blame for his own role in the run-up to the bloody mob siege and asking voters to absolve hundreds of them — and himself — over the deadliest attack on a seat of American power in 200 years.

Five people died in the Jan. 6 riot and its aftermath.

Associated Press

Biden backers have big spending plans

WASHINGTON — A new $120 million pledge to lift President Biden and his allies will push the total expected spending from outside groups working to reelect Biden to $1 billion this year.

The League of Conservation Voters, a leading climate organization that is among the biggest spenders on progressive causes, announced its plans for backing Biden on Tuesday, at a moment when his Republican challenger, former president Donald Trump, is struggling to raise funds. Biden’s campaign, independent of the outside groups, expects to raise and spend $2 billion as part of his reelection bid.

Republican groups are likely to spend big before November, as well, but it is difficult to make direct comparisons between the Democratic organizations and their Republican counterparts. Democratic and progressive organizations often announce their spending plans before they have raised the funds, which often come in from small donors. Republican groups that rely more on major donors tend not to telegraph their plans.

The pro-Biden outside money originates from nearly a dozen organizations that include climate groups, labor unions, and traditional super political action committees. There are left-wing groups such as MoveOn and moderate Republican groups including Republican Voters Against Trump.

The largest spenders so far are Future Forward, the super PAC blessed by the Biden campaign, which has reserved more than $250 million in television and digital advertising; the Service Employees International Union, which said last week that it would spend $200 million to back Biden and fellow Democrats; and American Bridge, the Democratic research organization that said in January that it planned to spend $140 million on an anti-Trump advertising campaign in battleground states.

“The sheer scale of what we’re talking about has never been seen before in our country’s history,” said Tiffany Muller, the president of End Citizens United, the government reform advocacy group working to limit the ability of these types of outside groups to spend unlimited sums on elections.

New York Times

Top Trump aide begins prison sentence

WASHINGTON — Peter Navarro, a trade adviser to former president Donald Trump, reported to federal prison in Miami on Tuesday, becoming the first senior Trump administration official to serve time over his role in the effort to subvert the results of the 2020 election.

Navarro, 74, who helped engineer Trump’s plans to stay in power after his electoral defeat in November 2020, was sentenced to four months in prison in January for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

The start of Navarro’s prison sentence brought an end to a legal challenge that finished at the Supreme Court on Monday as he sought to remain free while he appealed his conviction.

Navarro had argued that because he had been working on the president’s behalf, his case presented novel legal questions about the separation of powers and the scope of executive privilege.

But judges were unswayed.

The outcome was a marked contrast to that of another former Trump aide, Steve Bannon. He was sentenced to an identical term on parallel charges but was allowed to remain free by the federal judge presiding over his case.

New York Times