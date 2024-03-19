People with criminal records deserve clear path to clean slate

The current sealing process is slow, cumbersome, and backlogged. Petitions also get lost. The process is largely ineffective in that it is underutilized. Sealing laws are complicated, and there is a huge knowledge gap. Tragically, many people who could have gotten their records sealed years earlier get help too late, after they already lost the chance for an affordable apartment or a job. Access to the sealing process can be even harder for people with disabilities or who are unhoused.

Massachusetts is lagging and should join other states that have enacted “ clean slate ” automated record-sealing laws ( “Healey’s pot pardon should be just the start of reform,” Editorial, March 15) . Governor Maura Healey got it right in proposing to make cannabis pardons automatic and in saying that this is the best way to just get it done, include everyone affected, and eliminate burdens related to making people petition on their own. The same logic applies to sealing records.

Any record, no matter how old, creates barriers to success. Clean slate record-sealing would provide second chances to countless people trapped in poverty and unemployed. Sealing also helps us all because studies show it increases access to jobs, lifts wages, and reduces recidivism.

Advertisement

Pauline Quirion

Director, CORI and Re-entry Project

Greater Boston Legal Services

Boston





Persuasive moral and economic case can be made for sealing records

It’s always the right time to right past wrongs, and Governor Maura Healey deserves applause for seeking to pardon past cannabis convictions. But as the Globe editorialized, this is just one of many necessary steps for Massachusetts to take to create real second chances for individuals with old criminal records.

The moral case for passing a clean slate law is clear: Anyone who has paid their debt to society should be able to contribute to society. But the economic case is equally compelling. A criminal record reduces a job-seeker’s chance of a callback by nearly half. Conversely, studies have shown that, within one year, individuals who benefited from automatic record-sealing were 12 percent more likely to be employed and earned 22 percent higher wages. Clean slate is critical to getting the Bay State back to work. In light of Massachusetts’ ongoing labor shortage, the Commonwealth cannot afford to do otherwise.

Advertisement

It’s no surprise that more than 150 businesses around the state and across the country, from major employers such as JPMorgan Chase and State Street to local mom and pop shops, have backed automatic record sealing. A clean slate law would be good for businesses, good for the economy, and good for Massachusetts. We look forward to seeing the Legislature pass this measure next session.

Maha Jweied

CEO

Responsible Business Initiative for Justice

New York





People’s punishment should not go on indefinitely

The Globe is spot-on about the need for clean slate automatic criminal and juvenile record-sealing in Massachusetts. The current process is broken. People have to wait years to be able to seal their records by filing a petition. Then they face a delay of many months to get a reply because of backlogs. There are also lots of stories of petitions that are lost in the mail.

In Pennsylvania, which has clean slate automated sealing, the process never stopped, even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In contrast, sealing ground to a halt in Massachusetts and no petitions were able to be filed. In any case, only a small fraction of the number of records that are eligible ever get sealed here, despite all the pain and suffering the records cause. Clean slate sealing legislation needs to pass in Massachusetts rather than punishing people in perpetuity.

Advertisement

Marlene Pollock

Coalition for Social Justice Action

New Bedford