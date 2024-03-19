Taiwan committed to protecting rights of fishermen on deep-sea vessels

Re “Fishermen rally over working conditions: Seek Wi-Fi access on ships” (Metro, March 11): The critical points raised in the Globe article may have led some readers to wrongly think that the government of Taiwan neither takes the issue of migrant fishermen’s rights and at-sea working conditions seriously nor has stringent laws already in place to prevent and address violations such as those described.

Taiwan is committed to protecting human rights, including the basic labor rights of migrant fishermen, as a top priority. In this vein, the Taiwan government has adopted the Action Plan for Fisheries and Human Rights, and various guidelines are being drafted in a manual for operators of deep-sea fishing vessels and crew members to understand proper distant-water working conditions and needs aboard vessels, including the availability of Wi-Fi.