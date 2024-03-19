City struggles to persuade property owners to replace their lead pipes

“Oh my god, this is crazy,” said Smith, 22, whose Brighton dorm houses up to 45 students. “This is very scary and troubling.”

Smith and many of his neighbors recently stopped drinking the tap water in Greycliff Hall after learning from reporters that the brick building on Commonwealth Avenue had a decades-old feed pipe made of lead.

On most mornings over the past two years at Boston College, Justin Smith used his dorm’s communal kitchen sink to fill his 40-ounce Stanley Cup before heading to classes, even though the water sometimes appeared rust-colored. At night, the political science major and other students used the same faucet to make dinner.

For years, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission urged college officials to replace the potentially dangerous pipe, but they didn’t do so until this month — after the Globe raised questions about it — didn’t tell students until shortly before, and never offered them bottled or filtered water.

BC officials called their failure to remove the pipe an “oversight.”

The lead line at Boston College was one of 2,617 such pipes known to deliver water to city residents, although commission officials say there could be thousands more that have yet to be identified.

Ingesting lead can cause lifelong health problems, including cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, impaired kidneys, diminished cognition, and reproductive issues, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Public health officials say there’s no safe amount of lead in the blood, as exposure to even minute amounts can build up in the body.

Still, the commission has struggled to persuade property owners to remove their lead pipes, which can cost thousands of dollars. Their efforts were bolstered by legislation signed by President Biden in 2021 that dedicated billions of dollars to replacing millions of lead lines in the United States, including more than 200,000 in Massachusetts.

The full extent of remaining lead pipes in Massachusetts remains unknown. A 2016 survey by the American Water Works Association estimated Massachusetts had more lead service lines than all but 10 states. That same year, Massachusetts asked public water suppliers to complete an inventory of their lead lines, but nearly one third never responded.

But a new federal law requires public water providers in Massachusetts to file a report this fall with the state about their number of lead lines.

Over the past three and half years, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission has replaced about 1,500 lead lines in the city, most of which it paid for or subsidized through grants and no-interest loans. Their workers have yet to inspect some 5,500 other water lines for lead, most of which are on private property and are the owner’s responsibility. Residents can tell if they have a lead pipe by scratching the surface with a coin; if it’s silver in color, it’s probably lead.

With the infusion of federal grants, the commission last year began offering to pay the entire cost of replacing private lead lines. Since then, officials launched a campaign to prod property owners to let them do the work, sending letters to about 100 who had previously declined or ignored their pleas.

Anne Emerson and Peter Altman, who for 20 years have lived in a century-old Queen Anne in Jamaica Plain, had previously declined the commission’s recommendation to replace their lead pipe. They were told it would cost about $16,000.

“That was a stunning number,” said Altman, 80. “We didn’t want to pay that.”

The commission’s most recent letter started with so much bureaucratic language, Emerson said, that she never made it to the fifth sentence, which explained the agency would cover the entire cost.

“The language was absurd,” said Emerson, 77, who urged the commission to simplify its letters.

It took a visit from a Globe reporter to explain to the couple that the replacement program was free. Three weeks later, city workers visited their home and completed the job in a few hours.

“We see this as good for the house, good for the city, and good for the world,” Altham said.

Lead pipes were being replaced in a home in Jamaica Plain. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Evan Haas, who owns a 140-year-old, four-bedroom Victorian in Dorchester, said he, too, wasn’t aware of the free program. He thought it would cost him and his partner $4,000 to replace their pipe.

“It was mainly about the money, and it wasn’t something we were prepared to do at the time,” said Haas, 33, who has since made arrangements with the commission to have their pipe replaced.

Scores of others haven’t responded to repeated letters and calls, said Irene McSweeney, the commission’s chief of operations.

Among them are Jaime Perdomo, pastor of the Iglesia Cristiana Nueva Vida, a church in East Boston, which hosts families for Sunday services. Young children are considered the most vulnerable to lead.

In an interview, Perdomo said he wasn’t aware of the free replacement program. He said the commission previously told him it would cost $15,000 to remove the church’s lead pipe, and that it would only cover some of the costs. That, he said, was too much.

But Paul Shoemaker, director of Environmental and Occupational Health at the Boston Public Health Commission, urged property owners in the city with lead pipes to take advantage of the free replacement program, which is unlikely to last indefinitely.

“Our mission is to get all the lead out of the environment,” he said.

Congress banned the use of lead in house paint in 1978, after the dangers of exposure to it became clear. Eight years later, lawmakers banned the malleable, leak-resistant metal in newly installed plumbing systems.

But officials allowed existing lead pipes to remain, hopeful that slight changes in the chemistry of drinking water and lubricants would prevent corrosion that would taint the water. The limits of that approach became tragically clear a decade ago when officials in Michigan failed to apply the necessary corrosion inhibitors to a new water source for Flint, exposing about 100,000 residents there to elevated lead levels.

As of March, Boston College was one of just 18 city property owners who agreed to have the commission replace their lead lines. But it took years of prodding.

McSweeney said the commission first contacted Boston College about the lead line at Greycliff Hall in 2009, when it replaced about 15 feet of the public portion of the pipe. She said the college gave its workers permission to enter the dorm, where they confirmed the school’s portion was also made of lead.

The college didn’t replace the pipe 15 years ago, and the commission continued to follow up, McSweeney said. Its records show they sent BC’s energy manager letters about the lead pipe in 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, and twice in 2023. It’s unclear whether commission officials contacted the college between 2009 and 2016, and they had no records suggesting the college had lead pipes in other buildings.

“The letters informed them that water traveling through lead pipes may cause serious consequences for occupants,” said McSweeney, adding that removing lead pipes swiftly was “a public health interest” and “the right thing to do.”

She said the commission wasn’t aware of any other college or similar institution in Boston that has lead pipes.

BC spokesman Jack Dunn insisted college officials weren’t aware of the lead pipe until 2018, when he said they met with commission staff to “come up with an approach” to replace the dorm’s lead line.

“Boston College’s facilities staff manages hundreds of projects each summer and regrets that this particular project was not completed as scheduled in 2019,” he said. “Unfortunately, due to an honest oversight, it did not get done.”

The college didn’t inform students living in Greycliff Hall about the lead pipe until late February, after the Globe contacted Dunn. Water and sewer workers completed the work in eight hours this month — at a cost of $3,750, which the commission covered.

Anne Emerson and Peter Altman in front of their Jamaica Plain home, which is having lead pipes removed. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Public health advocates said college officials should have removed the lead pipe as soon as they learned of it, noting that hundreds of students since then may have been exposed to potentially contaminated water through drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth.

Ronnie Levin, who has studied the dangers of lead for more than 40 years as a former EPA scientist and environmental health instructor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said she was “appalled” by BC’s failure to act.

“Those pipes should have been removed many years ago,” she said, calling BC’s inaction “very bad.” “The science shows that, where present, lead pipes are the highest contributors to lead contamination of drinking water. They are particular problems in big buildings.”

Dunn cited two tests of the dorm’s water, one in 2016 and another just in February, that he said showed lead-concentration levels well below the EPA’s threshold to require replacement for public water systems.

But public health advocates and other scientists said a few individual tests are insufficient, as lead levels can fluctuate widely day-to-day. They added the EPA has called for the removal of all the nation’s lead pipes, regardless of tests results.

“The literature is well established that lead pipes sporadically release lead particles that are difficult to detect,” said Erik Olson, senior strategic director for environmental health at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an advocacy group based in New York.

On a recent afternoon, students at Greycliff Hall said they couldn’t understand why college officials didn’t tell them about the lead pipe before they moved in, or why they didn’t offer them filtered water.

In her second year in the dorm, Nava Bozorgmehri, 20, a junior studying engineering, said she was worried about the impact on her health.

“It’s terrifying that we didn’t know this,” she said. “This is my home.”

This story was reported by David Abel’s environmental journalism class at Boston University, with contributions from Taylor Brokesh, Suryatapa Chakraborty, Isabella Lapriore, Erin Mahon, Alexandra McArdle, Molly Potter, Amanda Siow, and Aidan Walsh. It was written by Abel.

David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him @davabel.