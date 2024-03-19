Bruins produce some magic in win as Senators fall for David Pastrnak’s hat trick

David Pastrnak struck for three goals — his 19th career hat trick — to spark the Bruins to a 6-2 win over the Senators Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Not that he ever really cooled off.

Pastrnak has 44 goals and 99 points as he closes in on his second straight 100-plus point campaign. His capper was the 345th of his career, passing Cam Neely for seventh on the franchise’s all-time list.

The Bruins improved to 41-14-15 and remain in the NHL’s catbird seat with 97 points, with the Rangers, one of their closest pursuers, poised to invade Boston Thursday night.

Pastrnak scored twice in the first period for a 2-0 lead and his third pushed the Bruins’ lead to 4-2 early in the third.

Jesper Boqvist scored just 25 seconds after Pastrnak’s third, and Justin Brazeau closed it with his second of the night and third of the season.

It was shaping up as a pretty nondescript first period with most of the action in the neutral zone. In fact, through the first eight minutes, about the only action of note were a pair of speedy board/glass repairs by the TD Garden pit crew (aka the Bull Gang).

Pastrnak decided enough was enough and the Bruins’ leading scorer popped in a pair a little less than three minutes apart.

The All-Star right winger started a breakout on the first goal, taking the puck deep to Pavel Zacha, who swung around out of the corner and zipped it back to Matt Grzelcyk. The defenseman walked it to the top of the circle before letting a wrister go that Pastrnak tipped past a frozen Joonas Korpisalo at 8:23.

Just under three minutes later, Pastrnak was back at it.

He clipped an errant Senators relay at the Boston blue line and turned on the afterburners, breaking in alone on Korpisalo. Pastrnak toe-dragged the puck briefly before going to his backhand and slipping it past the Ottawa goalie, who got a piece, but not enough.

At the other end, Linus Ullmark continued his torrid play since the All-Star break, making several big vetoes of Senators bids.

The Bruins were dominated in the second period but still managed to hold the lead heading into the third.

Boston was hit with back-to-back penalties — Johnny Beecher for slashing and Charlie Coyle for tripping — that resulted in 37 seconds of a five-on-three advantage for Ottawa. Those penalties were killed off with the help of Ullmark’s swift glove and a couple of hit posts by Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson.

Coyle nearly helped add to the two-goal lead right out of the box but Korpisalo smothered Jake DeBrusk’s redirect of the center’s two-on-one feed.

The Senators went back on the power play when Andrew Peeke was whistled for interference as he crashed into the net guarding Mark Kastelic, who slammed into the backboards. Kastelic went after Peeke after the play, but only the Bruins defenseman was banished.

Ottawa cashed in when Shane Pinto’s one-timer hit Ullmark and then slowly leaked through.

Boston’s struggling power-play restored the two-goal lead when Brazeau buried a rebound of Kevin Shattenkirk’s blue-line bid. It was the kind of goal coach Jim Montgomery was looking for when he plopped Brazeau at the net front on the second power-play unit.

It looked as though the Bruins would head to the final period with a two-goal lead, but Brady Tkachuk sneaked one past Ullmark with just four ticks left to make it 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.