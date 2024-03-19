Despite a top-10 NHL ranking, Bruins’ power play could use a jolt of energy

Those numbers can be a bit deceiving as a lot of the success came during the first half of the season.

The club entered Tuesday night’s showdown with the Senators at TD Garden having cashed in 49 times on 209 chances with the man advantage, a 23.4 percent success rate, good for ninth in the NHL.

The Bruins are looking for a little more jolt when it comes to their power play.

To wit: Boston scored two or more power-play goals in a game seven times in the 35 games prior to Jan. 1. In 34 games since, they’ve done it just twice, most recently March 7 against the Maple Leafs.

David Pastrnak, who has 12 goals and 33 points on the power play, acknowledged the unit’s struggles.

“There’s not much good lately besides [Charlie Coyle’s] goal last game [Saturday’s 6-5 win over the Flyers], but we keep each other in high standards, especially on the power play,” Pastrnak said prior to facing the Senators. “Every time we go over the boards, we want to create at least momentum for the team or score a goal. For me it is a little harder to not be [good], but usually we are going to turn it around and I know also we always have some tough stretches, but I think we know what’s the recipe.”

For Pastrnak, patience and a little puck luck are the keys.

“I think we have to be more patient to be trying to look for the ‘A’ look right away and instead maybe possess it and then recover the puck and that’s when the holes open up,” he said. “We know the recipe, [we] just need a couple goals to get going and I think it’s going to turn good soon.”

Pastrnak’s one-timer is one of the most dangerous weapons in the league, but a change in personnel and extra attention from opponents has cut down on opportunities for him to unleash it.

“I haven’t been getting as many one-timers as usual, but that’s also [because] we have [Pavel Zacha] who is lefthanded on the bumper so it’s playing more on that side,” said Pastrnak, who in previous seasons had the righthanded Patrice Bergeron in that spot. “I’m a little bit lower than usual because of the bumper. Pav’s one-timer is on my side, so it’s a couple of different looks of how I set. We’ve been practicing it. We looked much better [Monday] at practice, so hopefully we can translate it to the game and vary a couple of goals and get the PP going.”

Coach Jim Montgomery likes the effort of Brad Marchand (63) and the Bruins on the power play, but wants to see more of shot-first mentality employed. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Coach Jim Montgomery appreciates the hustle from his top unit of Pastrnak, Zacha, Coyle, Brad Marchand, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy — but he’d like to see more pucks on net.

“I’ve liked the effort,” Montgomery said. “I thought we’ve come up with a lot of loose pucks. I would still like us to find the bumper on retrievals more often and I would like to see more convergence and a shot-first attitude from everyone. I’m not saying they have to shoot, but they should look, and it looks like right now, like Marchy gets the puck, he’s looking to pass, he moves it up to Charlie [McAvoy]. Charlie’s looking for his next pass instead of, ‘Can we score?’ I want a little more of a ‘Can we score?’ attitude.”

Defensive-minded

Andrew Peeke played his third straight game in the third defensive pairing with Kevin Shattenkirk, who sat out the previous two contests.

Mason Lohrei and Parker Wotherspoon were the odd men out on the blue line corps.

Shattenkirk quarterbacked the second power-play unit as Montgomery wants Hampus Lindholm to concentrate on defense.

“I told Lindy about a week ago and I told him again [Monday] that I know he can run the power play but his focus right now that I want is for him to be the shutdown guy and first PK guy out with [Brandon Carlo],” .Montgomery said. “It’s just owning and relishing your role. I know he can do the power play. He’s proven it since he’s been here.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.