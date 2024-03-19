Claudell Harris Jr. delivers late for BC men’s basketball in NIT win vs. Providence

Claudell Harris Jr. made his presence felt in a huge way in the final minute of Boston College’s 62-57 victory over host Providence College Tuesday night in a first-round matchup of the men’s NIT tournament.

The 6-foot-3-inch junior guard from Hanhnville, La., scored a team-high 17 points to go along with 3 rebounds and a pair of steals for the Eagles (20-15), but his impact in the final minute sealed the victory for BC.

Harris knocked down a 3-pointer to break a 57-57 tie with 52.1 seconds left, made a backcourt steal that led to a runout and an offensive putback by Devin McGlockton (15 points, 9 rebounds), and then made a long defensive rebound that prevented the Friars (21-14) from answering on their final possession.