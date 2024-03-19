Trent Brown leaves Patriots to sign one-year deal with Bengals

The 6-foot-8-inch, 370-pound veteran had two stints with the Patriots, the most recent stretch running from 2021-23. In his career with New England, he started 49 regular-season contests, all of them at offensive tackle.

The 30-year-old left tackle has agreed to a one-year deal with Cincinnati, the Bengals announced Tuesday.

A seventh-round pick by the 49ers out of Florida in 2015, Brown was dealt to the Patriots in April 2018. Working with offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, he helped defend Tom Brady’s back side on the way to a Super Bowl title that season.

Brown then signed a free agent deal with the Raiders in 2019 but found his way back to New England prior to the 2021 season via trade.

Brown struggled for much of the 2023 season, with injuries playing a role in an inconsistent campaign.

The move isn’t a surprise. Brown expressed dissatisfaction with the Patriots at multiple points over the last year-plus, and recently told Sirius/XM Radio that when it came to his future with the Patriots, “I think we’re both looking in different directions.”

Brown will likely step in at left tackle for Cincinnati as the replacement for Jonah Williams, who recently signed with Minnesota.





