Roslindale’s Caitrin Lonergan acquired by PWHL Boston in three-player trade with Ottawa

The PWHL trade deadline came and went Monday, bringing about two last-day swaps. One brought Roslindale’s Caitrin Lonergan back home to Boston.

Boston acquired the rights to forwards Lonergan, who spent three seasons at Boston College from 2016-19, and Lexie Adzija from Ottawa for forward Shiann Darkangelo. The 26-year-old Lonergan was twice a finalist for the Patty Kazmeier Award, given annually to the best women’s college player, and played for both Clarkson and the PHF’s Connecticut Whale after departing BC.

Lonergan was taken in the 14th round of this year’s PWHL Draft by Ottawa, but did not sign.