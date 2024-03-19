Roslindale’s Caitrin Lonergan acquired by PWHL Boston in three-player trade with Ottawa

The PWHL trade deadline came and went Monday, bringing about two last-day swaps. One brought Roslindale’s Caitrin Lonergan back home to Boston.
Boston acquired the rights to forwards Lonergan, who spent three seasons at Boston College from 2016-19, and Lexie Adzija from Ottawa for forward Shiann Darkangelo. The 26-year-old Lonergan was twice a finalist for the Patty Kazmeier Award, given annually to the best women’s college player, and played for both Clarkson and the PHF’s Connecticut Whale after departing BC.
Lonergan was taken in the 14th round of this year’s PWHL Draft by Ottawa, but did not sign.
So excited for the opportunity!!! Excited to be back in green!!! @PWHL_Boston https://t.co/98SzvVPp6u— Caitrin Lonergan (@lonergan14) March 18, 2024
“So excited for the opportunity,” she wrote on social media Monday.
Advertisement
Adzija, 23, played five seasons at Quinnipiac from 2018-23, finishing as team captain. Taken in the 11th round of the draft, she had single points in six of her first seven PWHL games, with 5-3—8 totals 17 games into the season. Despite the cool-off, those eight points would tie for fourth on Boston, whose 35 goals through 17 games are worst in the league.
Darkangelo, 30, had one assist in 17 games with Boston. She was captain of the PHF’s Toronto Six last season, when it won the final Isobel Cup championship in league history.