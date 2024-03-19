Here’s an injury update on Red Sox late-inning relievers Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen

He struck out one, threw 12 of 17 pitches for strikes, and topped out at 95-96 miles per hour.

On the positive side, righthander Chris Martin made a one-inning appearance in a minor league game on the backfields of Fenway South, allowing three runs on three hits, including a home run.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a mixed bag of news for two important late-inning Red Sox relievers on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if I’ve thrown that hard in spring training since probably when I was trying to make teams. Last year, I was probably like 92-93. So that’s encouraging,” Martin said. “Now it’s just getting the body in timing and in tune.”

Though Martin lacked his signature command to his glove side through his first five batters of the outing, he closed with a strikeout in which he was able to execute his repertoire with precision.

The 37-year-old, who expects to throw again Friday and perhaps twice more in exhibition games, suggested he could be ready for the start of the regular season March 28 in Seattle.

“Obviously, that’s easier said than done, saying I’ll be there,” Martin said. “It’s just day by day right now. I know physically I’m good.”

As his primary setup man progressed, closer Kenley Jansen remained unable to pitch because of a sore back.

Jansen was scheduled to pitch an inning against the Rays but could not get loose. He will try again Thursday.

We’re running out of time. He knows that and he’s frustrated,” manager Alex Cora said. “He got here early [on Tuesday] working with the [medical staff]. He’s very honest about it [saying], ‘I can grind through it.’

“But it doesn’t make sense. So we’ll be ready for [Thursday] and if it doesn’t happen, we’ll shoot for the next day. And from there we’ll do the math.”

By that, Cora means Jansen is running out of time to be ready for Opening Day. He has appeared in only one game, that coming on Friday. He arrived at camp with a sore shoulder.

Crawford sharp

Kutter Crawford allowed hits to the first three Rays he faced. Two stole bases and scored. He then set down 17 of 18, striking out six in a game the Red Sox won, 5-2.

“Got the train back on the tracks. They kind of ambushed me a little bit there,” Crawford said. “I had a game plan after that.”

That plan was getting ahead and dictating the at-bat. Crawford threw 50 of 68 pitches for strikes. He will have one more start in spring training.

Crawford has allowed three earned runs over 13⅔ innings in four starts and struck out 13 without a walk.

“The ability to use his arsenal in the strike zone is impressive,” Cora said.

Concern for Murphy

Lefthander Chris Murphy could be headed for season-ending elbow surgery. Cora acknowledged a recent MRI showed ligament damage and a decision would be made in the coming days.

Murphy, 25, made his major league debut last season and was 1-2 with a 4.91 earned run average in 20 relief appearances.

He was used as a swingman at Triple A Worcester and finished 2-3, 6.32 in 15 games, nine of them starts.

Kelly on track

Zack Kelly, who was slowed by a strained oblique, faced Wilyer Abreu and Bobby Dalbec in live batting practice and struck them each out twice. He threw 13 of 21 pitches for strikes and said afterward he should be ready for the start of the season. Kelly is tentatively scheduled to pitch on Friday against Toronto in Dunedin, but rain is in the forecast … Tyler O’Neill was 1 for 3 as the DH in his first game since Thursday. He has appeared in only nine games because of a strained right calf. But he is 7 of 22 with four walks … The Sox have a scheduled day off on Wednesday. Garrett Whitlock is expected to start a minor league game to stay on turn … Bryan Mata, sidelined by a hamstring strain all camp, threw in the bullpen and looked comfortable … Uju Ezeudu, a senior communications major at nearby Florida Gulf Coast University, was NESN’s stage manager for the broadcast. She is also a forward on the women’s basketball team who had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 76-47 victory against Central Arkansas on Sunday to clinch the Atlantic Sun conference title. FGCU will play Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Bloomington Ind.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe. Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.