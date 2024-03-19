Brayan Bello to start for Red Sox on Opening Day

Cooper Criswell, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock are competing for the other two spots in the rotation.

Bello is scheduled to face Seattle at T-Mobile Park on March 28. Nick Pivetta will start Game 2, with Kutter Crawford “likely” for Game 3, according to manager Alex Cora.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Brayan Bello, who earlier this month was signed to a six-year, $55 million contract extension , was named Opening Day starter by the Red Sox Tuesday.

At 24 years, 11 months, and 12 days, Bello would be the youngest Opening Day starter for the Sox since Aaron Sele (24 years, 11 months, 2 days) started the first game of the 1995 season.

Bello was 12-11 with a 4.24 earned run average last year. He is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two career starts against the Mariners.

“Why not?” said Cora when asked why Bello was the choice. “I do believe he’s in a stage in his career and in the organization that he’s the right one for that game.

“We made a big commitment with him a few weeks ago and he made a big commitment with us. It goes hand in hand. Last year he proved that he belongs here. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Cora let first-year chief baseball officer Craig Breslow give Bello the news Tuesday morning.

Seattle will start righthander Luis Castillo. It will be the fourth Opening Day start of his career. Castillo was 14-9 with a 3.34 ERA last season. He is 1-1, 4.09, in two career starts against the Sox.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.