Tuesday’s spring training report: Kutter Crawford allows two early runs then shuts down Rays

BREAKDOWN: Kutter Crawford allowed two runs in the first inning then blanked the Rays, retiring 17 of the final 18 he faced. Crawford pitched 5⅔ innings, allowing four hits and striking out six without a walk. Josh Winckowski followed with 2⅓ scoreless innings. Triston Casas was 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs. Masataka Yoshida was 0 for 3. He is 7 of 37 (.189) in camp.

NEXT: The Sox are off on Wednesday. They host the Orioles at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be on NESN-Plus.

