Senators at Bruins: Can Boston, back atop the standings, make it three wins in a row?

The Bruins returned to the top of the NHL standings over the weekend with a win over the Flyers, and they’ll return to the ice on Tuesday following two days of rest.
Back-to-back wins last week put the wind back in the Bruins’ sails, and they’ve gone 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
New acquisition Pat Maroon (back) remains on injured reserve and won’t be available Tuesday.
Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves in Boston’s win over the Flyers on Saturday. Linus Ullmark is on deck to start in the net.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Here’s your preview.
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -225. O/U: 6.0.
SENATORS
Season record: 28-34-4. vs. spread: 31-35. Over/under: 34-29, 3 pushes
Last 10 games: 3-6-1. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6
BRUINS
Season record: 40-14-15. vs. spread: 34-35. Over/under: 33-35, 1 push
Last 10 games: 6-2-2. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 5-4, 1 push
TEAM STATISTICS
Goals scored: Ottawa 208, Boston 228
Goals allowed: Ottawa 233, Boston 187
Power play: Ottawa 16.7%, Boston 23.4%
Penalty minutes: Ottawa 707, Boston 683
Penalty kill: Ottawa 73.5%, Boston 82.1%
Faceoffs won: Ottawa 51.1%, Boston 49.1%
Stat of the day: Charlie Coyle scored twice against the Flyers to reach a career-high 23 goals for the season.
Notes: The Senators visit Boston following a back-to-back that concluded Sunday with a 7-2 loss to the Hurricanes, marking the end of a three-game win streak (2-0-1) that included two overtime wins and another in a shootout. ... Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle still has points in a team-leading six consecutive games, with three goals and five assists over that span. ... Bruins coach Jim Montgomery had Justin Brazeau working with the second power-play unit at Monday’s practice. ... Morgan Geekie has set career highs in goals (16), points (34), and shots (110).
