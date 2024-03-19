Ruling on last-second goal in the Division 1 boys’ hockey championship rested with on-ice officials

Winchester, from the ice to the bench, was stunned.

The puck, snapped off the stick of St. John’s Prep senior captain Johnny Tighe, was resting in the back of the Winchester net, the deciding goal in a 3-2 victory, setting off a wild on-ice celebration from the exuberant Eagles, sticks and gloves flying in the air.

The scoreboard displayed 0:00 on the game clock at TD Garden Sunday night, signifying the end of the third period of the MIAA Division 1 boys’ hockey championship.

But did the puck cross the line in time?

The four on-ice officials conferred by the scorer’s box, and unanimously, said yes, a good goal, and notified both coaches, Kristian Hanson (St. John’s Prep) and Gino Khachadourian (Winchester).

However, shortly after, videos started to circulate on social media, shot high above the ice, that show the green light situated behind the goal was lit, signifying the end of the period, before the puck crossed the goal line. Because of the noise level of the crowd, the horn could not be heard.

The final decision rested solely with the on-ice officials.

The MIAA has not adopted the use of video replay for any sport, though the national federation of high schools has approved its usage. Any future discussion would likely start at the sport committee level of the state association, with tournament management, and the board, making the final call.

Since the inception of the statewide playoff format for the 2021-22 season, goal judges have not been used in the state tournament due to the inability to have judges at every site.

“Every rink is not equipped to have a goal judge with an electric goal switch to signal if it’s a good goal,” said Arlington Catholic athletic director Dan Shine, the longtime chair of the MIAA hockey committee, and retired 43-year coach at AC.

“If you couldn’t do it in one building, you can’t do it in any, to be fair across the board.”

Winchester goalie Aiden Emerick (No. 1) looks on as Johnny Tighe's shot crosses the goal line to give St. John’s Prep the winning tally, 3-2, as time expired in the Division 1 boys' hockey final Sunday at TD Garden. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

However, the goal judge’s sole responsibility is to ensure that the puck completely crosses the goal line. Tighe’s game-winner clearly did.

Immediately after the play, Khachadourian turned to two of his assistants on the Winchester bench, Derrick DiVencenzo and Chris Usseglio; the three agreed that the puck had crossed the line after time had expired. Khachadourian told his players to stay on the bench and went over to talk with the officials.

“I said ‘I hope this is right, because it’s going to blow up if it isn’t,’” said Khachadourian. “I’m not faulting them because I know that it’s a tough play.”

The final play overshadowed a tremendous championship game, and the mutual respect between the two sides was genuine.

St. John’s Prep (22-3-0) finished off a season in which it accomplished all of its goals, hoisting the Division 1 title for the second time in three seasons. Coaching his alma mater, Hanson won his 250th career game coaching in the final.

Winchester (16-10-1) advanced to the championship on the back of three overtime victories in the tournament, showcasing a tremendous amount of resiliency. Junior goaltender Aiden Emerick was terrific once again, making 47 saves Sunday.

The end-of-game drama certainly stirred up a lot of talk. But the goal stands.

With the score tied, 1-1, in the second period, St. John’s Prep had a goal waved off.

“I was told that the whistle blew, and it probably did. It was a good call,” said Hanson, who credited his players with regrouping after a deflating decision.

The agenda for the next MIAA hockey committee meeting, scheduled for May 7, has not been set. Shine said the topic will likely be discussed.

“We’re going look at the whole big picture and do what’s best for the game,” said Shine. “We want to get it right, obviously. A lot of work goes into this.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.