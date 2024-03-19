Netanyahu rebuffs Biden and vows to press ahead with Rafah invasion

Netanyahu made the remarks to Israeli lawmakers a day after speaking by phone with Biden, who the White House said had reiterated concerns that invading Rafah would be “a mistake.” Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that Israel’s objectives in Rafah “can be done by other means” and that Netanyahu had agreed to send a team of Israeli officials to Washington to hear US concerns and to discuss alternatives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel brushed aside disagreement with the Biden administration over a planned ground invasion of Rafah, a city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, saying Tuesday his government would press ahead despite pleas for restraint from the United States and key allies.

But Tuesday, Netanyahu insisted that sending troops into Rafah was necessary to eliminate what he said were Hamas battalions in the city.

“I made it as clear as possible to the president that we are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah, and there is no way to do this without a ground incursion,” Netanyahu said.

Given the forum where the Israeli leader was speaking — a committee of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset — it was unclear whether the intended audience for his comments was primarily domestic and whether the divisions might be smoothed at the meetings planned in Washington.

But Netanyahu acknowledged the dispute with the Biden administration over invading Rafah, saying “we all know this.” The United States has expressed increasing concern over civilian deaths in Gaza, but Netanyahu emphasized Tuesday he and Biden remained on the same page about the main objectives of the war.

“We have a debate with the Americans over the need to enter Rafah — not over the need to eliminate Hamas, but the need to enter Rafah,” he told the lawmakers.

He said that “out of respect for the president,” he had agreed to send a team to Washington so that the US officials could “present us with their ideas, especially on the humanitarian side.”

Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesperson, told reporters at a news briefing Tuesday the United States and Israel were “just squarely in a different place” on the expected invasion of Rafah.

“We have a different strategic viewpoint on what we believe is necessary to help target the key elements of Hamas,” he added.

The Biden administration has repeatedly warned Israel against sending ground troops into Rafah without a plan to get the more than 1 million Palestinians sheltering there out of harm’s way. On Monday, Sullivan said that no such plan had been presented.

Many Palestinians who have fled from fighting in other parts of the Gaza Strip have sought safety in Rafah, obeying Israeli directives to move south. Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are crammed into temporary shelters.

“They went from Gaza City to Khan Younis and then to Rafah,” Sullivan told reporters. “They have nowhere else to go.”

And Rafah’s limited resources have been exhausted as the population has multiplied. Many people in the city spend their days trying to secure basic needs: finding clean water for drinking and bathing, getting enough food and calming their children when Israeli strikes hit nearby.

Fighting continued Tuesday in Gaza City. Explosions and shootings shook the Gaza Strip’s biggest hospital and surrounding neighborhoods as Israeli forces stormed through the facility for a second day. The military said it had killed 50 Hamas militants in the hospital, but it could not be independently confirmed that the dead were combatants. The raid was a new blow to the Shifa medical complex, which had only partially resumed operations after a destructive Israeli raid in November. Thousands of Palestinian patients, medical staff, and displaced people were trapped inside the sprawling complex as heavy fighting between troops and Hamas fighters raged in nearby districts.

“It’s very hard right now. There’s heavy bombardment in the area of Shifa, and buildings are being hit. The sound of tank and artillery fire is continuous,” Emy Shaheen, who lives near the hospital, said in a voice message with repeated booms of shelling audible in the background. She said a large fire had been raging for hours near the hospital.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. This article originally appeared in The New York Times.