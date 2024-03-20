Coolidge Corner unveils $14 million expansion that’s nothing short of cinematic

These are just some of the expansion’s marquee features: a pair of theaters that offer an additional 200 seats, an indoor lobby where moviegoers can buy popcorn and beer at the same time, and a third-floor education and events center with sweeping views of Brookline and beyond.

BROOKLINE — When Coolidge Corner Theatre opens its new building to the public March 27, movie buffs can play a sort of parlor game: What 1939 movie inspired the new lobby? Do its theaters channel a certain art film of the late 1980s? Does the rear facade conjure images of an old movie curtain?

All told, the $14 million, three-story addition to the rear of the original structure gives the Coolidge six working theaters. The generously proportioned lobby, with sly Art Deco nods to the original building, houses the new box office, so guests no longer have to wait outside in bad weather. Plentiful bathrooms offer amenities on every floor, the education center doubles as a screening room, and projectionists no longer have to clamber up the fire escape to bring film cans to the upper booth.

Less obvious, perhaps, is that the 14,000-square-foot expansion is the brick-and-mortar embodiment of the Coolidge’s twin ambitions: It promises to secure the arthouse’s financial future by strengthening its earning potential, while also burnishing the theater’s reputation as a leading regional center for film and culture.

“This really brings us into that next level,” said Katherine Tallman, executive director and chief executive of the foundation that operates the nonprofit Coolidge. “There won’t be a better place to see a movie.”

Workers put finishing touches on the Coolidge's new lobby, which houses an indoor box office and concessions stand. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The expansion comes at an uncertain moment for the industry, as multiplexes struggle to attract audiences following the COVID-19 pandemic while also competing with streaming services. Meanwhile, niche theaters seem to be doubling down in Boston: In the past year, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema opened an outpost in the Seaport and the Brattle Theatre upgraded its sound system.

The Coolidge is no exception. The theater leaned into its repertory programming after it reopened during the pandemic, showing old classics, foreign films, midnight movies, and more. The result: The Coolidge is less dependent on new films than most theaters, last year garnering some 30 percent of revenue from this type of programming.

But people will only pay so much for a movie ticket. And with four theaters, the Coolidge could only fill so many seats, even as demand (and expenses) continued to rise.

“We’re revenue-capped in the current space,” said Tallman, who added that the theater still has to raise another $600,000 toward the expansion.

Two additional theaters will not only mean more seats, she said, but will also allow the theater to offer more diverse programming, enabling it to fulfill its daily screenings obligations to distributors, while also beefing up its repertory offerings.

Meanwhile, the new Education and Community Engagement Center will serve as the cornerstone for the Coolidge’s expanded educational programming. The theater recently hired Sophie Blum as its inaugural director of education, and Tallman said the center will be used for film seminars, receptions, community rentals, lectures, school programs, and other events.

“We’ll be able to offer courses all the time up there, and really serve the community so much more,” said Tallman. She added that the expansion includes a new conference room that will be available to rent. The fund-raising drive has also netted the Coolidge a $1 million endowment, a first for the nonprofit. “This really cements our reputation as a cultural center based in film.”

The Coolidge's new education center features blackout shades, a nearby catering kitchen, and a rooftop terrace with views of Brookline and beyond. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Designed by Boston-based Höweler + Yoon Architecture, the expansion draws inspiration from both the history of film and the Art Deco embellishments of the older building, which was originally built as a church in 1906.

The challenge of working in an old city, said firm partner Eric Höweler, is to design a building that is both contemporary, appropriately contextual, and won’t feel dated in a decade.

“We said Art Deco isn’t a style: It’s a kind of attitude about technology, about optimism, progress, and new media,” said Höweler, who cofounded the firm with J. Meejin Yoon. “It’s trying to give form to a changing world. We’re also in a changing moment, so Art Deco seems totally appropriate.”

While the original marquee draws visitors up a narrow passageway off Harvard Street, the new lobby is situated off a public parking lot behind the old building. During a recent tour, Höweler described how the three-story addition, clad in an undulating brick facade that emulates a movie curtain, creates a “new front” for the theater.

The new lobby, which has a striking gold wall but otherwise presents a muted palette, connects to the shimmering Art Deco lobby in the original building.

“When you come in it’s sort of all monochrome, black and white, kind of like ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” said Höweler. “But you step through that portal, and all of a sudden you’re in a world of great rich color.”

Architects created another such portal by installing an elevator and staircase that lead to the new theaters. Visitors arrive at the larger auditorium first, a 149-seat movie house rendered entirely in shades of red. One story up, the smaller, 54-seat theater is a study in saturated blues, from its seats to its walls to the ceiling.

Höweler said that during one of the firm’s interviews, they showed “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover,” Peter Greenaway’s highly stylized 1989 film where characters’ costumes change from room to room to match each scene.

Executive director Katherine Tallman and architect Eric Höweler pause on the terrace atop the theater's new expansion. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“It’s just color, but I think it dramatizes something mundane into something beautiful,” he said. “We thought architecture, light, and sound — it’s sort of guiding you through. That’s true of architecture, and it’s true of moviemaking.”

The smaller, third-floor theater shares a projection booth with the new education center next door. Wrapped in windows, the center has a nearby catering kitchen, an adjoining terrace, and blackout shades for screenings.

“In a post-pandemic world where we seek to reconnect in person, the renewed Coolidge provides more spaces for meaningful collective experiences,” Yoon said in a statement. “This expansion opens up opportunities for visitors of all backgrounds to engage in the power of cinema and culture.”

Tallman, who first began thinking about an expansion more than a decade ago, said it’s been a long time coming, as the pandemic delayed the project.

Now, as they awaited the new building’s final permits before the ribbon cutting for members on March 26, Höweler and Tallman navigated their way through the new space, pointing out a few to-be-completed tasks.

Among them was a scaffolding in the walkway off Harvard Street that needs to be removed. The theater has used the structure as a makeshift fire escape since the building’s original escape was removed during construction.

“The projectionist carried cans of film up in the ice in the winter,” she said, describing the old fire escape. “But then it was like, and what’s the alternative?”

Thanks to the new stairs, “now we have an alternative.”

The expansion's facade emulates an old movie curtain, helping to create a "new front" for the theater, said Höweler. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Malcolm Gay can be reached at malcolm.gay@globe.com. Follow him @malcolmgay.