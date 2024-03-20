A hit and a miss for ‘Masterpiece’

I thoroughly enjoyed watching “Nolly,” the three-part PBS “Masterpiece” starring Helena Bonham Carter. A look at a British soap star navigating the end of her career, it airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on GBH 2. But I did not thoroughly enjoy “Alice & Jack,” the “Masterpiece” drama that airs after it, at 10 p.m. It got on my nerves, as it charts the tortured relationship between a man and a woman across some 15 years. In ways, it’s another version of Netflix’s “One Day,” but without any of the charm or the chemistry as Alice (an arch Andrea Riseborough) and Jack (a puppy dogish Domhnall Gleeson) go back and forth, on and off, up and down, and back around again for six episodes.

Alice, a wealthy entrepreneur, and Jack, a medical tech, meet on a date arranged through an app. She is flirtatious, they click, and they hook up — but the next morning she tells him she won’t be seeing him again, ever, even though she had a good time. He reaches out nonetheless, but she resists, despite appearing to like him. For cliched reasons that slowly emerge, she refuses to consider entering into a real relationship with any man. For reasons that never emerge, he refuses to quit her despite every possible red flag.