Regina King has ‘no doubt’ Shirley Chisholm would be elected president if she were running today

So why don’t more people know about her? “That was the reason my sister and I decided to tell this story — because we realized how many people hadn’t even heard her name,” says Regina King, 53, who produced and stars in the new movie “Shirley” along with her younger sister, Reina King . ( Chisholm died at 80 in 2005 .)

In 1972, Brooklyn congresswoman Shirley Chisholm — the first Black woman elected to Congress — became the first Black woman to run for president. She lost the Democratic nomination to Senator George McGovern, who lost the presidential election in a landslide to Richard Nixon. But she went down in history as staying true to her campaign slogan: “ Unbought and Unbossed .”

Written and directed by John Ridley (whose screenwriting credits include 2013′s “12 Years a Slave”), “Shirley” will be available on Netflix starting Friday.

King, who won a best supporting Oscar for her role in 2018′s “If Beale Street Could Talk” (she also has four Emmys), started her career on the sitcom “227″ before making memorable turns in John Singleton films like “Boyz n the Hood” (1991), and as the no-bull wife of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s football player in “Jerry Maguire” (1996).

In 2020, she made her feature directorial debut with “One Night in Miami…,” an adaptation of Kemp Powers’s play, which dramatizes the meeting of four icons: Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke, and Malcolm X.

She’s currently working on more producing and directing projects, including an adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s novel “A Man in Full,” which she executive produced and developed for Netflix with writer David E. Kelley (she directed three episodes of the limited series). She’s also prepping to shoot and direct an adaptation of Judy Blume’s “Forever” with Mara Brock Akil.

Acting, directing, producing: “I love it all equally,” King says. “I like going back and forth.”

The Globe caught up by phone with the star, who was in New York City to promote her new film, shortly after she’d graced the stage at the 96th annual Academy Awards in her hometown of Los Angeles.

Regina King presents the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Q. How was it to be at the Oscars this year?

A. The highlight for me was Rita Moreno. I got a chance to spend time with her the day before during the rehearsal. If anyone asks me, if I’m blessed enough to make it to 92, “Who were the bright spots of people you met?,” I will definitely say spending time with Rita Moreno at 92.

Q. Love it. Do you remember the first time you learned about Shirley Chisholm?

A. Sometime in elementary school. Unfortunately, all of the things we learn about Black people who have made significant impacts on our country or the world — it’s relegated to February. In my school during Black History Month, there was a person a day we would learn about during the 10-minute Black History Month recap. George Washington Carver, you get Charles Drew, Dr. King, of course; they would usually try to stay away from Malcolm X.

Q. You grew up in LA?

A. Yes. My sister did as well. We went to different schools, and she never learned about Shirley in any of her grades.

Regina King arrives at the premiere of "Shirley" on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Q. You must have done some interesting research to get ready for this role.

A. I’ve watched so much video and [listened to so much] audio of Shirley, and I got the opportunity to get to know her goddaughter very well. That was priceless because that’s where I was able to get all those little fine details about her that we were able to put into the film that make you really connect with her on a human level. She actually laughs, she has a quick wit, she loves to dance.

Q. Who would ever think to show Shirley Chisholm dancing?

A. Exactly. When I was speaking to [her goddaughter], I was like, “oh, my God, are you serious?” And she was like, “yes, she could cut a rug — if the music was on, she was going to be on the dance floor.” You would never think that because she’s always so composed, which, of course, she had to be in the public space.

You learn that Shirley Chisholm loved a Happy Meal with a strawberry shake — you got to put that in there, right?

Q. Right. That’s great. You don’t learn about that in history class.

A. No, you don’t. But I feel like those things, when you’re telling the story, are just as important because that’s what helps the audience to lean in.

In 1972, Brooklyn congresswoman Shirley Chisholm became the first Black woman to run for president. AP F

Q. It’s Women’s History Month, and the presidential election is coming up. Is that something you were thinking of while you were playing her?

A. The intention going into the movie was not that we were going to release it at this time. But as the film came together, once we finished shooting it, we had the decision of, “Are we going to release it now?,” which would have been last year, or wait until next year? Reina and I talked about it and we felt like, I mean, it’s a presidential election year. If that’s not the best way to honor Shirley, I don’t know a better way.

What she stood for should be what continues on, even though she’s not here in the human form — and that’s for the people, by the people, all people, no matter what you look like, no matter what sex you are. Hopefully, younger people see [the film] and feel encouraged or inspired to become part of the political process, because we do need that youthful energy involved on the local level.

Q. Do you think she could have been elected today?

A. Oh, I have no doubt. With the options that we have — I would say that there are more progressive thinkers now than before — she would have won.

Interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

