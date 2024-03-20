Taylor Swift-themed planetarium show opens at the Springfield Museums this weekend

According to a press release , fans can expect to see “moving, swirling, kaleidoscopic light and color” set to “sweet melodious sounds” that will have Swifties shaking it off throughout the show.

The Springfield Museums will launch “1989 Under the Stars” this weekend, a new planetarium show celebrating Swift’s hit album “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” The 30-minute light and music show will take over the Seymour Planetarium March 23 through May 18, featuring highlights from the 2023 re-recording of her fifth studio album.

Swifties have already taken the Bay State to school with all the Taylor Swift-themed classes popping up. Now it’s time for a field trip.

“I am extremely excited to present a show featuring one of my favorites and one of the most popular artists of all time,” Jenny Powers, director of science, said in a press release statement. “I hope we will see new audiences to [the Seymour Planetarium] for the first time through Taylor’s music and the stunning visuals on our planetarium dome.”

Tickets to “1989 Under the Stars” are free for museum members and $5 for non-members ages 8 and up, who must also purchase admission to the museum.

During the show, visitors should keep an eye out for Easter eggs hidden within the visual elements of the production, which are meant to remind fans that this is Taylor’s Version.

The Springfield Museums is also teaming up with Spin That Records for Taylor Swift Music Nights at the Seymour Planetarium May 9 and 10. The events will feature images of the night sky on the venue’s full-dome Zeiss system as vinyl records of Swift’s music play in the background.

