Boston University graduate workers vote to strike starting Monday

“For eight months, we have been urging BU to bargain in good faith and provide the basic information our members need to bargain,” David Foley, president of SEIU 509, said in a news release. “BU’s conduct continues to signal that they do not value the contributions of the workers that keep this university running, and we are committed to supporting our members as they fight for the fair contract they deserve.”

The decision came a week after the BU graduate workers voted to authorize the strike. The union, which is part of SEIU Local 509, is calling for fair pay, better health care coverage, and stronger benefits including child care assistance.

The union that represents roughly 3,000 Boston University graduate student workers voted late Wednesday to go out on strike starting Monday if they do not reach a contract with the university.

Graduate workers, who conduct research and serve as teaching assistants and teaching fellows, currently earn stipends between $27,000 to about $40,000 per year, which the union says is far from a living wage, according to the union’s release. BU said in a statement the graduate students hold crucial jobs, and it is unclear how long the strike would last, but that it has been working to negotiate a fair contract.

“We need to treat [graduate workers] with empathy and care while ensuring a contract that is competitive and aligned with peer institutions,” said Kenneth Lutchen, BU’s interim provost. “We have a responsibility to continue the education of all of our students, and a disruption to students’ lectures, seminars, discussions sections, and labs is not acceptable.”

Both sides met on Monday to negotiate, the university statement said. BU said it offered several compromises, including increasing the PhD student stipends to $42,159 next year, raising the minimum wage to $18 from $15 for students paid by the hour, and adding the annual cost for dependent children under age 6 to the school’s student health insurance plan for full-time PhD students. The union declined to counteroffer the proposal, the university statement said.

Maggie Boyd, a worker in the English department, said she has struggled to access comprehensive health care because of the university’s current health plan.

“Two years ago, I had a medical emergency that cost me thousands of dollars and took many months to address,” Boyd said in the union news release. “I strive to provide the best education possible for my students, and I need to make sure I am healthy enough to do that.”

The university has stated that it plans to withhold the compensation of the graduate workers if they strike. The BU Office of the Provost issued a message to departments warning them against paying striking graduate students.

Clare Hammonds, a labor expert and professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said such strong language from a university about pay can sometimes signal that they are afraid of the outcome of the negotiations and a strike.

“Thinking about how repressive and harsh the university is, is both a sign that they are a little weak and don’t feel confident about their ability to win,” said Hammonds. “They have to come down hard on faculty and departments to really control this.”

Even though employers usually have more power, collective bargaining helps even the playing field for both sides, according to William A. Herbert, the executive director at the National Center for the Study of Collective Bargaining.

Advertisement

Herbert said it’s often difficult to predict how long university strikes will last. He said a recent strike at Fordham University in New York lasted three days, whereas a University of Michigan strike lasted 150 days.

“It’s not like there is any formula to the number of days of a strike; it’s going to be a question of what it’s going to take to get the situation resolved,” said Herbert.

Once a strike starts, it’s difficult to end, Herbert said, which is why both sides try to negotiate and resolve their disagreements.

BU and its graduate workers union have been doing just that, given how crucial graduate students are for teaching courses and making the university run.

The workers plan to launch their strike with a rally Monday afternoon at Marsh Plaza on BU’s campus.





Esha Walia can be reached at esha.walia@globe.com.