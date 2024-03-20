Biotech with links to Boston sets record price for new gene therapy for rare childhood disease

A new gene therapy for an ultra-rare fatal genetic disorder will carry a list price of $4.25 million for the one-time treatment, according to its manufacturer Orchard Therapeutics, whose U.S. headquarters is located in Boston. That makes the drug the most expensive ever approved.

The gene therapy, called Lenmeldy, won the approval of the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. It treats early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy, also known as MLD, a devastating disease whose most serious form kills the majority of children within five years of the onset of symptoms, according to Orchard.

The disease is characterized by accumulation of fats called sulfatides, said the National Organization for Rare Disorders. This causes the destruction of the protective fatty layer surrounding the nerves in both the central and peripheral nervous systems. Children lose the ability to walk, talk, and interact with the world around them and eventually deteriorate into a vegetative state.